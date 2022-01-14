U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,081.16
    +387.97 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. Declares Dividend

Metro Vancouver Properties Corp.
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. (the Company), a Vancouver-based real estate company declares dividend.

The Company is pleased to announce that a $0.0159 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable February 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022. The dividend is considered an “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Contact:

Mr. Marvin Haasen

Ms. Bernice Yip

President & CEO

Investor Information

Telephone:

(604) 732-6540

(604) 732-6540

Fax:

(604) 732-6550

Address:

389 West 6th Avenue

Vancouver, B.C.

V5Y 1L1



Recommended Stories

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Hedge Funds Are Souring On Nokia Corporation (NOK)

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 867 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of September 30th. In this […]

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • Goldman’s Most Elite Rank to Get Millions in Special Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- The top 1% at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to receive a special one-time reward in addition to annual bonuses, recognizing the Wall Street titan’s roaring success through the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in P

  • Five overlooked tech stocks poised to be the ‘household names of the future,’ according to this money manager

    Our call of the day from Michael Loukas, principal & CEO of TrueMark Investments, offers up 'category killers' in tech such as AI, cybersecurity and deep learning.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Analysts: 8 Companies About To Double In Size Are Still Dirt Cheap

    Everyone loves fast-growing S&P 500 companies — they just don't want to pay up. Analysts are finding still-cheap growing companies.

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Tanked 9% Today

    Was it the threat of Amazon's spending spree, rising interest rates, or just a good old-fashioned irrational crash?

  • Should You Buy Chewy Stock Before It Goes Back Up?

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock experienced massive growth as the company drove online sales for pet supplies in 2020. Given the discounted stock price, its current value proposition deserves a closer look. Chewy may not appear to offer a significant competitive advantage at first glance.