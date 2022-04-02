Metro warehouse distribution workers on strike

TORONTO, April 2, 2022 /CNW/ - More than 900 full-time workers at Metro's Etobicoke warehouse distribution centre began strike action today after voting to reject a tentative agreement with the company.

Metro Distribution Centre (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The members have final say on the tentative agreement and have opted to turn down this offer," said Chris MacDonald, Unifor Assistant to the National President. "The bargaining committee is ready to resume negotiations in the hope of bringing this strike to a speedy end."

The Metro Distribution Centre locations in Etobicoke, Ontario supply Metro and Food Basics grocery stores across southern Ontario along the Kingston – Windsor corridor. The Unifor Local 414 members have been without a contract since October 2021.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/02/c7437.html