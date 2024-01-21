MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.20

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) will increase its dividend on the 9th of February to $0.20, which is 11% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.18. This takes the annual payment to 3.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

MetroCity Bankshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, MetroCity Bankshares has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on MetroCity Bankshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 34%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 30.4% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 33% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

MetroCity Bankshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.12 total annually to $0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

MetroCity Bankshares May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, MetroCity Bankshares has only grown its earnings per share at 3.4% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, MetroCity Bankshares has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for MetroCity Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

