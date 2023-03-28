Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.06

Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.06 per share on the 25th of August. This makes the dividend yield 4.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Metrod Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Metrod Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 5.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 45%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Metrod Holdings Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Metrod Holdings Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 5.9% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, we think Metrod Holdings Berhad is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Metrod Holdings Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

