Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.06

Metrod Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:METROD) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.06 per share on 25th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Metrod Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Metrod Holdings Berhad's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 11.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 62%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Metrod Holdings Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Metrod Holdings Berhad's EPS has fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On Metrod Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Metrod Holdings Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about. Is Metrod Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

