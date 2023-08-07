Metrod Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:METROD) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Metrod Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM103m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM909m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Metrod Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Electrical industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Metrod Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Metrod Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Metrod Holdings Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 604% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 57% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Metrod Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 11% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Metrod Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those don't sit too well with us...

