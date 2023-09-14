Metrofile Holdings (JSE:MFL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of ZAR0.09

Metrofile Holdings Limited (JSE:MFL) will pay a dividend of ZAR0.09 on the 9th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 6.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Metrofile Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Metrofile Holdings' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

EPS is set to fall by 1.8% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 59%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.09 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.18. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Metrofile Holdings hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Metrofile Holdings' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Metrofile Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Metrofile Holdings that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.