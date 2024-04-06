Metrofile Holdings (JSE:MFL) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Metrofile Holdings Limited (JSE:MFL) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 53% has certainly bested the market return! Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 21% decline over the last twelve months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Metrofile Holdings became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so investors may expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Metrofile Holdings' TSR for the last 5 years was 106%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Metrofile Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 16% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 1.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 16% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Metrofile Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Metrofile Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

