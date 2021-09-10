New 'Metroid Dread' trailer is full of things for Samus to fight

The long-awaited next entry in the Metroid series is just a few weeks away, and Nintendo has offered another taste of what’s in store for Samus with a new overview trailer. The five-minute Metroid Dread clip delves into Samus’ abilities, the enemies she’ll face and more.

The trailer takes time to explain the moves Samus has in her tool belt, including the slide mechanic, her jumping prowess and a melee counter, which should come in very handy as long as you get the timing right. Unlockable abilities include targeting missiles, flash shift (a dash move), a tether to pull large obstacles out of the way and a way to morph into a ball to help Samus squeeze through narrow passages.

Hunter robots called EMMI will pursue Samus if they hear or see her. If they catch Samus, it’s game over. Your best bet is to use her abilities to avoid detection, since you can’t damage them with regular weapons. The clip offers a look at some of the many, many other enemy types Samus will face on planet ZDR too.

The trailer also shows how Metroid Dread Amiibo will work, if you're fortunate enough to get your hands on them. If you tap Samus against your Joy-Con, you’ll gain an extra energy tank that increases your energy reserves. Use the EMMI Amiibo instead, and you’ll get another missile+ tank to boost missile capacity by 10. You can use each of these once per day to replenish resources.

Metroid Dread arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 8th. It’s the first mainline Metroid game since Metroid Fusion all the way back in 2002. Not much longer to wait now, though.