Metroid Dread review: Samus returns to old-school form on the Nintendo Switch

Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
·9 min read
Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch.
Hey, 1994 called and it wants its Super Metroid mechanics back. Then again, classic Metroid gameplay is not a bad thing and that’s exactly what Metroid Dread delivers for series fans on the Nintendo Switch.

Old-school gamers got an appetizer of what a modern 2D Metroid looked like four years ago in Mercury Steam’s “Metroid: Samus Returns” for the 3DS. Now the studio is back with the entire full course as Metroid Dread doubles down on the classic formula that helped give rise to a whole genre now known as “Metroidvania.”

For folks who haven’t played a game in the series since Super Metroid, 27 years is a long time – even longer if you go back to the original Metroid from 1986. Yes, games such as Metroid Fusion delivered that classic 2D gameplay since then. When it came to Nintendo’s primary home consoles, however, the focus was more on delivering a 3D Metroid experience. This held true with offerings such as the excellent “Metroid Prime” first-person shooting series that started on the GameCube or even the more polarizing “Metroid: Other M” action-adventure game for the Wii.

►Metroid Dread: Nintendo Switch addresses space warrior video game's past and future

►Video games: 10 super spooky horror games to play this Halloween

The shift was understandable, as interest in 3D action games and shooters gained prominence. For fans who remember the heyday of classic Metroid, however, the stagnation of the 2D action genre, in general, was akin to the loss of a dear friend.

But the rise of indie games and shooter fatigue has made what’s old new once more. Whether it be new intellectual properties such as Cuphead or classic franchises that have been dusted off such as Street of Rage 4, gamers both young and old have shown an appetite for 2D-style gameplay once more.

This makes a new 2D Metroid a no-brainer. While classic Metroid has been MIA on a major home console for a long time, Samus, fortunately, continues to retain high mindshare across generations of gamers thanks to her regular appearances on the Super Smash Bros. franchise. All she needed was another chance. And that’s exactly what Metroid Dread delivers.

Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch.
Metroid Dread: Fight, fight, fight

Set after the events in Fusion, Metroid Dread starts off with Samus heading to a remote planet at the behest of the Galactic Federation yet again.

With the Metroid species now extinct, the threat from the franchise’s titular foe has been eliminated as well. Instead, Samus finds herself hot on the trail of a different menace, the remnants of a deadly X alien parasite that can take over its hosts.

Things quickly take an unexpected turn, however, after Samus comes face to face with a powerful warrior from the Chozo tribe. The aftermath of the encounter forces Samus to find her way back to the surface in a desperate attempt to escape the planet.

With her familiar abilities stripped from her power suit, Samus has to start back from square one once more. Consider it a tradition that the beloved bounty hunter shares with another hero with 8-bit roots, Mega Man. The game starts out slowly if a bit underwhelming as Samus is left with only her most basic moves. These include her trusty hand cannon as well as a limited number of missiles that must be refilled once expended. Samus also has a sliding dash that lets her zip through tight spaces and also gives her a few frames of invincibility when used.

One move that makes a return from Samus Returns, no pun intended, is the melee counter. The move allows Samus to perform a counterattack after enemy moves that are preceded by a telltale yellow flash. Performing this properly lets Samus get more drops from enemies, which is important when refilling your energy stores or your missile stock.

►More on gaming: Rumble? Extra buttons? What we know about the Switch N64 controller

Counters can also trigger special animations when fighting stronger foes, which is one of the more fun aspects of the game. For starters, a successful counter lets you do more damage. Even more important, though, is that it looks freaking cool. While Samus Returns featured special counter animations as well, the Metroid Dread versions take things to a whole other level. The counters look especially neat when used against bosses as they trigger elaborate sequences. It’s like a better version of a quick-time event minus all the mind-numbing button presses.

It certainly helps that Metroid Dread serves up a nice rogues’ gallery of bosses and mid-bosses for players to face. These range from fairly sized antagonists to large monstrosities that fill up the screen. Longtime fans will especially love Dread’s homage to past games, with one boss fight, in particular, likely putting a smile on the face of series veterans. The new bosses introduced in the game are also cool and add to the franchise’s ever-growing list of sci-fi baddies.

Initial skirmishes start out simply enough but get more involved and elaborate as Samus unlocks more of her particular set of skills. By the time you reach the later stages, you’ll find yourself juggling multiple moves such as locking on with a barrage of missiles, sliding, dodging and pulling off all sorts of abilities from Samus’ bag of tricks during boss battles. It’s certainly a big change from the start of the game and makes things a lot more exciting the further you progress in your adventure.

Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch.
Things that go bump in the night

Tension is a staple of the Metroid series and Dread is no different.

Helping ratchet up the suspense in this game are encounters with powerful mechanical foes known as Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifiers or E.M.M.I. for short.

These Galactic Federation machines are sent to investigate the X parasite and they become one of the game’s primary antagonists as they demonstrate outright hostility against Samus. With Samus’ regular weapons being useless against them, initial encounters with the E.M.M.I. often result in the protagonist running for her life to escape from them. Players have the ability to use a well-timed counter to escape their grasp once captured. Fail to do so and the game ends, requiring you to reload your latest save.

The E.M.M.I. encounters add a healthy dose of suspense every time you enter a corridor that’s under their domain. Once the mechanical hunters sense Samus, they will relentlessly chase her down until they either catch her or Samus manages to escape to another area. On one hand, this provides a healthy amount of tension as well as a nice change of pace from Metroid’s traditional 2D formula. On the other hand, they can also mess up the flow of exploration and can be a bit annoying when you’re backtracking as you figure out where to go next.

Fortunately, you’re able to eventually take them down one by one during the normal course of the game. In fact, the abilities you typically get from the E.M.M.I. allow you to access previously inaccessible parts of the map, including magnetic walls or tight spaces that require Samus to morph into a ball. As such, they serve as gatekeepers or checkpoints for the game that basically keep Samus within a certain area until it’s time to move to the next one.

The exploration will be familiar to veterans of the Metroidvania genre. The game likes to tuck items or power-ups at a visible space that you can’t quite get to – a telltale sign for Metroid veterans that you need to acquire a certain ability first in order to reach them. Sometimes, you just need to keep soldiering on and come back when you have the right tools required for the job. Other times, you’ll want to kick yourself in the behind because the solution to your troubles was actually staring you in the face all along (like simply shooting a rocket at the wall, for example).

In fact, the game could very well be named “Super Metroid 2: Trials and Errors.” For those new to the series, it can feel frustrating to get stuck, especially for players who are used to playing games that provide a convenient marker for where to go next. For folks used to old-school exploration, however, this is par for the course.

Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch.
One good thing about the exploration in Metroid Dread is that the backtracking doesn’t feel forced. Instead of using it to pad the game’s length, revisiting areas feel more natural and purposeful. It’s a testament to Dread’s intuitive map design, which feels well-curated almost to a fault. While the game gives you a sense of open exploration, it really isn’t quite as open as it may seem. Since you’re locked out from areas until you acquire certain skills, the game essentially funnels you into a predetermined path. As a result, Metroid Dread is actually quite linear. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if it’s something you’re expecting. For folks who come to the game believing that it serves up free and open exploration, however, it can potentially be a letdown.

Then again, a game with a well-thought-out linear path is better than a large empty world that’s open just to be open with nothing worthwhile filling those big spaces. As with past 2D Metroid games, Dread also encourages folks to replay the game in order to get all the collectibles while challenging players to beat it with faster times.

Final thoughts

Like meeting an old friend that you haven’t seen in a while, Metroid Dread marks a great return to the franchise’s classic form. From the series’ trademark tension and corridor-based exploration to its hectic 2D action, Metroid Dread checks a lot of the boxes for old-school fans while also introducing its tried and true formula to a new generation of gamers. Here’s hoping this reunion with classic Samus won’t be the last.

  • Rating: 9 out of 10

  • Cost: $59.99, Nintendo Switch

  • More details: Official Metroid site

Follow Jason Hidalgo on Twitter @jasonhidalgo.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Metroid Dread review: Samus in old-school form on Nintendo Switch

