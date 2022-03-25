U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,647.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,758.00
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.00
    +3.20 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.36
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.00
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    -1.90 (-8.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3224
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.3990
    -0.9210 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,995.83
    +1,122.73 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.29
    +31.34 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,062.64
    -47.75 (-0.17%)
     

Metrology Services Market Gains Sizable Sales Prospects Due to Expansion of Automotive Industry, States TMR Study

·5 min read

  • The global metrology services market is projected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031

  • Surge in automation and increase in use of obedient metrology are driving growth avenues in the metrology services market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metrology services market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Metrology services are being utilized in companies from different industry verticals such as aerospace, automotive, power generation, and manufacturing. The rise in the use of these services can be ascribed to their ability to offer different advantages, including increasing the efficiency by enhancing productivity with no need for disturbing resource requirements.

In the automotive sector, metrology services find use in a wide range of applications such as laser trackers, portable coordinate measurement system, robotic equipment adjustment, jig examination, hinge lines alignment, and portable coordinate measuring arms for the 3D review for process development of panels, and measurement of assembled body panels. Hence, the expansion of the automotive sector is positively impacting on the expansion of the global metrology services market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=538

At present, there are a wide range of metrology products available in the market that are being utilized individually or in combination for different purposes such as 3D measurement, quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, and product quality optimization in the production processes. This wide range of application is projected to help the global metrology services market to expand and gain the valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031, note TMR analysts.

In the metrology services, optical digitizers and scanners (ODS) and coordinated measuring machines (CMM) are widely utilized products. Of these, ODS are gaining prominence, owing to their ability to offer high level of precision in measuring critical geometries with touch probe precision. Moreover, players operating in the global metrology services market are observing a surge in the demand for 3D laser scanners due to their high level of precision.

The metrology services market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to gain sizable business opportunities during the forecast period, owing to surge in industrialization and robust automotive industry in the region.

Metrology Services Market: Key Findings

  • In the recent years, companies from different industry verticals such as the power generation industry, electronics industry, and automotive industry are increasingly focusing on the use of accurately measured components. This factor is resulting in profitable opportunities in the global metrology services market.

  • Rise in penetration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IloT) has led to increase in the use of obedient metrology and automation across different industry verticals globally. As a result, the global metrology services market is experiencing sizable sales prospects.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=538

Metrology Services Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in use of metrology services by automakers across the globe is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the global market

  • Surge in incorporation of smart automation and technological advancements are expected to offer growth avenues to the global metrology services market players during the forecast period

Metrology Services Market: Competition Landscape

  • Major leading enterprises in the global metrology services market are using strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships in order to improve their market position

  • Companies operating in the global metrology services market are increasing R&D activities in order to develop cost-effective services, thereby expanding customer base

Request a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=538

Metrology Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Hexagon AB

  • KLA Corporation

  • SGS Group

  • Jenoptik

  • Renishaw PLC

  • Intertek Group Plc.

  • Sasco Metrology Services

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Metrologic Group

  • Faro Technologies

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=538

Metrology Services Market Segmentation

Product

  • CMM

  • ODS

  • End-use Industry

  • Region

Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metrology-services-market.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrology-services-market-gains-sizable-sales-prospects-due-to-expansion-of-automotive-industry-states-tmr-study-301510008.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Just Rocketed to a 9-Year High

    Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares rocketed by 12.7% as of 3:26 p.m. ET Thursday and hit a new 52-week high in afternoon trading. In fact, that's understating the matter: The steel stock last hit these levels in 2013. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit nearly every sector in some way, but the commodities sector is feeling an extreme degree of heat from it, and that includes metals like steel.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Confusion Over Second Black Box

    (Bloomberg) -- As the search of the site of Monday’s crash continues, there is uncertainty over the status of the second black box, the flight data recorder. The newspaper of China’s civil aviation regulator initially reported that it had been found, but deleted the post on its WeChat account minutes later. Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency, then said the device hadn’t been located.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Co

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Confusion Over Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near S