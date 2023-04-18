Metronic Global Berhad (KLSE:MTRONIC) Shares Fly 33% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Metronic Global Berhad (KLSE:MTRONIC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. But the last month did very little to improve the 90% share price decline over the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, Metronic Global Berhad's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Software industry in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.4x and even P/S above 6x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Metronic Global Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Metronic Global Berhad has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Metronic Global Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 47% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 70% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 29% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Metronic Global Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

What Does Metronic Global Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Metronic Global Berhad's P/S close to the industry median. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Metronic Global Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its low P/S, given they look worse than current industry expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

