U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.72
    -127.69 (-3.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,512.27
    -869.07 (-2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,772.13
    -494.28 (-4.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.38
    -57.71 (-3.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.88 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.20
    -23.40 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.33 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0113 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    +0.0770 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    -0.0154 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3030
    +1.5030 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,008.24
    -1,268.70 (-5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.06
    -30.64 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.74
    -81.29 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

METROPLUSHEALTH PARTNERS WITH SUNY FIT NYC FOR AN ICONIC NEW YORK CITY BRAND DESIGN CONTEST

·3 min read

All Active SUNY FIT NYC Students Are Encouraged to Participate – Top Four Designers to Win Prize Totaling Up to $20,000

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next four months, MetroPlusHealth, New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, is partnering with the State University of New York Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT NYC) as part of its New York City rebrand. This partnership will make MetroPlusHealth the first health plan to ever collaborate with FIT NYC and the City and gives students the opportunity to design uniforms as diverse as the great City it serves.

MetroPlusHealth (PRNewsfoto/MetroPlusHealth)
MetroPlusHealth (PRNewsfoto/MetroPlusHealth)

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, MetroPlusHealth's front-line workers have worked in and with communities throughout New York City. Employees work in all-weather elements (sun, rain, snow, etc.), both indoors and outdoors. The uniforms must be durable, culturally sensitive, comfortable, trendy and represent the MetroPlusHealth brand.

To participate in this competition, FIT students must be enrolled in their 4th, 5th, 6th, or 7th semester of the FIT Fashion Design program or their 7th semester of the Technical Design/Patternmaking program, in the Fall 2022 academic semester. Students must submit a mood board and digital sketches to Professor Kaye by Monday, October 10, 2022.

The top five designs will be featured on a website where MetroPlusHealth employees, FIT NYC students, and the public will vote on the best design. There will be four category winners: traveling transporters (drivers, porters, and community center support), street savers (community engagement and outreach), community connectors (community navigator and insurance enrollment), and the voice (call center support). Each winner will receive $5,000 per category, and the honorable mention winner will receive $1,000.

Competition Timeline     



September 13, 2022 

1 PM – 2 PM

Presentation/Information Session

October 10, 2022   

11:59 PM   

Due date for design/mood boards, sketches, swatches, and
Student Consent Forms Deadline

October 17, 2022    


Finalists Announced

December 5, 2022   


Final Projects Submission Deadline

December 19, 2022  


Judging Day and Winners Announced

"Over the past year, we have been working with New Yorkers to inform our rebrand. We asked community members what they wanted to see in a health plan, and the people have spoken. New Yorkers want care that is distinctively New York and puts people over profit. Just like MetroPlusHealth and the great City we serve, the unconventional minds of FIT NYC students will bring our bold vision to reality," said Ken Louie, Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Communications at MetroPlusHealth. "MetroPlusHealth teammates are everywhere in the five boroughs, and we want to ensure that our brand is as New Yorker as it gets because that's who we are."

"There is no greater sense of accomplishment for a FIT student of fashion design than to be given the opportunity to express their design sensibilities/abilities through an open contest call for a great organization like MetroPlusHealth," said Michael Kaye, Professor in the Fashion Design Department at Fashion Institute of Technology. "What a fantastic showcase for the winning uniform designs - to be produced and worn proudly by the MetroPlusHealth workforce."

Learn more about the contest on FIT NYC's calendar of events and deadlines. To learn more about MetroPlusHealth, visit www.metroplus.org.

About MetroPlusHealth
Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 675,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

CONTACT:
Divendra Jaffar
212-908-3380/646-952-3243
jaffadi@metroplus.org

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metroplushealth-partners-with-suny-fit-nyc-for-an-iconic-new-york-city-brand-design-contest-301623271.html

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth

Recommended Stories

  • Animal Lovers Are Going to Love This From Tractor Supply

    The June event was promoted by Seresto, a flea and tick collar for dogs and cats, and Rescue Your Rescue, a software for pet rescue, sanctuary, or shelter organizations. Tractor Supply , founded in 1938, is the largest retailer of its kind in the U.S., with a focus on servicing rural America. The Brentwood, Tenn., retailer has been a longtime supporter of pets and other animals and has worked on grants for Future Farmers of America FFA and 4-H in their Paper Clover scholarship fundraiser campaign.

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • Raymond James Says Inflation May Be Easing; Taps 2 Stocks to Buy

    The unfortunate buzzword for 2022: inflation. Wherever you go, it has been hard to avoid this hot topic, as inflation has soared to heights not seen in decades, with the central bank eventually declaring it will do all that’s required to tame it. The combination of high inflation, attendant rate hikes and fears of a recession have also spooked the markets which have been on a downtrend for most of the year. With the August inflation reports due this week (CPI on Tuesday & PPI on Wednesday), the

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures

    The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the second half the year and is expected to hurt revenue. "Labour shortages at our East Coast bottler in the U.S. have impacted our ramp up," Fevertree said. The company said it was working with suppliers to secure its glass requirements for 2023.

  • Mercedes-Benz climate case dropped by German court, appeal planned

    BERLIN (Reuters) -A lawsuit accusing Mercedes-Benz of infringing on people's freedoms by exacerbating climate change was dropped by the Stuttgart district court on Tuesday but the German climate NGO behind the case said it planned to appeal. The case brought by NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) marked the first by individual citizens in Germany against a private company for exacerbating climate change. The DUH said it plans to appeal the ruling in the higher regional court of Stuttgart.

  • 3 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Energy Giant Chevron

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones energy giant Chevron is approaching a new buy point in today's stock market rally.

  • J&J reaches $205 million settlement in Australian pelvic mesh class action

    Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a A$300 million ($204.90 million) settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women, the law firm said on Monday. The settlement, which Shine Lawyers said was the largest settlement in a product-liability class action in Australian history, follows multiple court proceedings involving more than 11,000 claimants, the pharmaceutical giant, and its subsidiary Ethicon.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • Wells Fargo CFO says there will be stress as economy slows

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co is seeing loan growth moderating after strong growth so far this year and witnessing downward pressure on mortgage revenue as consumers feel the effect of higher interest rates, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday. His comments came after the chief financial officer of U.S. Bancorp said at the same conference on Monday that he expects a 30% to 35% drop in mortgage revenue in the third quarter from the second quarter as the housing market slows. "The Fed is tightening a little bit more than what we were expecting," said PNC Financial Services Group Chief Financial Officer Robert Reilly.

  • Cheniere Energy boosts buyback, earnings forecast

    The LNG company's profit is up on soaring prices and LNG demand as Europe tries to end its reliance on Russian gas and find alternative suppliers over the country's invasion of Ukraine. Cheniere shares rose 3%, or $5, to $165.73 in after-market trading. Europe offers a new growth area for the company after Asia, said Chief Executive Jack Fusco on a conference call with investors where it laid out plans to double its processing capacity over time.

  • Intel Ohio GM Jim Evers updates construction, hiring timeline for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Jim Evers, Intel Ohio general manager, told the crowd at Friday's groundbreaking it took 28 years to build the first four fabs in his hometown, Phoenix. He hopes to move much faster in New Albany.

  • Carpenter (CRS) Moves 8.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    Carpenter (CRS) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Globus Medical (GMED) Gains Market Share, Cost Woes Stay

    Globus Medical (GMED) U.S. sales increase, driven by competitive rep conversions and robotic pull-through.

  • Not So Great Expectations: The Risk to Dimming Views on Earnings

    Let's take a sober look at what's likely for the rest of the year and what it means for investors.

  • Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Medical Names

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • If You Think Tech Has Bottomed, Consider These Stocks

    Technology stocks have tumbled in 2022, thanks largely to rising interest rates, which lessen the value of their earnings.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defens

  • Inflation: Grocery prices in August rose 13.5%, the highest increase since March 1979

    The overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year.