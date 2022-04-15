Metropolitan Design Furniture Joins Hands With Bliss Drive

Long Beach, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach, California -

Long Beach, CA based Metropolitan Design Furniture is pleased to announce their new partnership with Bliss Drive, a marketing agency. This partnership will help Metropolitan Design Furniture reach out to more people in California who might want to make use of their services. Bliss Drive's website talks about some of their Long Beach SEO services and explains how they can help companies increase their access to a larger customer base. Metropolitan Design Furniture expects the new partnership to help them reach more people who need professional assistance creating or executing their aesthetic vision.



Bliss Drive SEO is the number one rated SEO company on Yelp and Google, They are a boutique SEO agency, meaning they are big enough to provide a comprehensive array of services yet still small enough to care about their customers and their needs. This is what helps them to get more conversions. They have been helping businesses achieve top rankings since 2007, and they have made it their business to offer nothing but transparency and proactive communication. They offer a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee along with risk-free engagement.



“Long Beach SEO is one of the best ways to promote a product or service in today’s business environment,” says Bliss Drive. “Bliss Drive, one of the leading Internet marketing service companies, can help push a business brand in Long Beach by developing excellent online marketing strategies using advanced SEO tools and techniques. Long Beach is a leading maritime center in Los Angeles County. Its port is the second busiest container port of the United States and is one of the largest shipping ports in the world. It is also known for its large oil industry.”



Their services will likely help Metropolitan Design Furniture build up their customer base. The furniture design company offers fast and easy to access design services to the people of Long Beach and California as a whole. The process is very simple, beginning with a consultation where Metropolitan Design Furniture measures and photographs their customer’s space, discusses requirements and comes up with a time frame and budget. The second step is the proposal where they create a design plan that includes concepts, fabric and color options and cost. Once the design is approved, furniture is ordered, delivered and assembled before the customer finally signs off. The whole process is very simple and can be completed in a very short period. Visit their website at https://www.metropolitandesignfurniture.com/ in order to get in contact and get started designing a new piece of furniture.



The furniture design company has a high rating on the Google platform. Most recommend the company for their ability to provide a stress-free, accessible design experience, and customers generally appreciate the excellent quality of each piece created by Metropolitan Design Furniture.



One customer says here, “This boutique is such a great addition to Belmont Heights! The space inside is very unique with the spaceship like light fixture, exposed beams and original brick walls. What is really cool is the customization options you get for your furniture. Any sofa/sectional you see can be made taller, wider, deeper; you can even pick out your fabric and color. I also like how all the art they sell is from local artists. What a great reason to shop local.”



Another customer says, “Looking for the best furniture buying experience? You definitely find it at Metropolitan Design! From the moment I walked into the store to the most knowledgeable and helpful staff, to finding the perfect piece of furniture and on time delivery. Jeffrey Lee was extremely professional and made me feel very comfortable choosing exactly the sofa and dining table I wanted without getting overwhelming. They offer a great variety of styles and reasonable prices. I definitely recommend a visit to Metropolitan Design for a great furniture buying experience!”



In order to learn more about Metropolitan Design Furniture, visit the company’s website. The company would be happy to help any of their Long Beach customers design the perfect piece for any room and purpose.

Story continues

###

For more information about Metropolitan Design Furniture, contact the company here:



Metropolitan Design Furniture

Jeff Lee

(562) 337-8206

sales@metropolitandesignfurniture.com

3409 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

CONTACT: Jeff Lee



