U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,108.34
    +40.98 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,369.96
    +218.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,253.33
    +141.02 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.64
    +18.79 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    +1.16 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.30
    +7.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +1.01 (+5.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0116
    +0.0070 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1678
    +0.0091 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8020
    +0.2380 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,385.70
    +798.54 (+3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.71
    +10.56 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Metropolitan Gaming sells interest in South African business to focus on core markets

·1 min read

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Gaming Limited (Metropolitan Gaming) today announced the sale of its interest in Emerald Resort and Casino to a consortium controlled by Tsogo Sun.

The sale will allow Metropolitan Gaming to focus on its core markets of the UK and Egypt, where it is committed to building the Metropolitan brand through acquisition and investment. Work is already underway on the refurbishment and rebranding of its Mayfair property which will reopen later this year.

Michael Silberling, CEO of Metropolitan Gaming, said, "Following the addition of the iconic Park Lane Club to our portfolio of casinos in the UK earlier this year, the sale of our interest in Emerald Resort and Casino reflects our focused strategy to invest in and develop the business within our primary markets.

"We want to thank all our employees at Emerald Resort and Casino past and present for their hard work, professionalism and loyalty, particularly during the global COVID-19 pandemic.  We very much look forward to following their progress and successes over the years to come."

For additional press information, interviews or photography please contact:
Jackie Abraham M: 07719 940958 E: jabraham@metropolitangaming.com

About the Metropolitan Gaming Group

The Metropolitan Gaming Group is one of London's largest casino-entertainment companies and one of the UK's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. The Group currently operates 6 casino licences in London and 8 branded casinos throughout the UK, including

Park Lane Club London, Empire Casino, The Sportsman, Rendezvous Brighton, Manchester235, Alea Nottingham and Alea Glasgow. All tied to its industry-leading Met Card loyalty programme, Metropolitan Gaming Group focuses on offering a great experience to its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, exceptional value and operational excellence. The Group also operates three casinos in the Middle East.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metropolitan-gaming-sells-interest-in-south-african-business-to-focus-on-core-markets-301622320.html

SOURCE Metropolitan Gaming Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Gilead's stock jumps 5% after setting patent case related to HIV therapies

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it settled a patent case that extends the exclusivity of its HIV franchise. The drug cited in the case is tenofovir alafenamide, which is included in the formulation of several Gilead therapies, including Biktarvy and Truvada. Gilead said it agreed to a non-exclusive license with several generic drug manufacturers - Cipla Ltd. , Lupin Ltd. , Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmace

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after XPeng Inc.'s (NYSE:XPEV) latest 4.2% drop adds to a year losses

    Every investor in XPeng Inc. ( NYSE:XPEV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding...

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Trade Alert: The Co-Founder Of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN), Dustin Moskovitz, Has Just Spent US$350m Buying 80% More Shares

    Those following along with Asana, Inc. ( NYSE:ASAN ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by...

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock rally gains momentum as investors await CPI report

    U.S. stocks rallied Monday as Wall Street inched closer to highly-anticipated inflation data this week.

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are great stocks you can still buy on sale now. It's still launching in new markets and expecting 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024, by which time it expects Disney+ to break even.

  • Investors Heavily Search BP p.l.c. (BP): Here is What You Need to Know

    BP (BP) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.