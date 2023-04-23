Metro's (TSE:MRU) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.3025 on the 30th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Metro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Metro's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 23.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Metro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.287, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.21. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Metro's earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Metro's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Is Metro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

