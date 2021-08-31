Metrospaces Names Steven Plumb as CFO Proptech Leader Names CFO and Audit Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks , has named Steven M. Plumb, CPA, as its new CFO and WWC as its public auditor.

Plumb most recently served as CFO as Artella Solutions, Inc., a private medical device company, and has served in a similar role at DirectView Holdings, Inc. (DIRV.PK), ProBility Media Corp. (PBYA.PK) and Bering Exploration, Inc. (BERX) and others. Additionally, Mr. Plumb is a former auditor with PriceWaterhouseCoopers and KPMG. Mr. Plumb has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito is enthusiastic about what Plumb brings to the executive team.

"Steven has an amazing reputation as a financial leader and brings so much relevant experience to Metrospaces as we grow," explained Brito. "His work as CFO with tech-forward companies coupled with his big four experience make him a great partner for our current and planned financial goals."

Additionally, Brito has selected California-based WWC as their auditor. The forty-year-old firm was selected because of their impressive track record in PCAOB and Sarbanes-Oxley audit environments.

Brito cites positive growth metrics for the fiduciary changes.

"While we were originally slated to name a CFO during Q1 2022, our business, investments and operations are growing faster than was originally anticipated," explained Brito. "Investor transparency is a key financial tenet of Metrospaces, and this helps us ensure the highest standards for our shareholders."

Brito also hopes to re-list with the SEC following the next audit season.

