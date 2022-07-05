U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.62
    -8.81 (-8.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.60
    -34.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.50 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0270
    -0.0154 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8960
    +0.2360 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,587.39
    +808.61 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.19
    +5.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

MetService Substantially Drive Viewable Inventory for Advertisers With IAS's Publisher Verification Solution

·2 min read
  • IAS
    IAS

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and MetService, Te Ratonga Tirorangi, New Zealand's national weather authority, announced a case study on how MetService improved campaign viewability with the deployment of the IAS publisher verification solution.

Media quality is a non-negotiable in today’s advertising ecosystem, but fragmentation between buyers and publishers can mean that media quality results can be vastly different depending on which side of the ecosystem you’re from.
MetService provides comprehensive weather information for Aotearoa, New Zealand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and as a State-Owned Enterprise, MetService generates revenue from advertising across its digital platforms. They strive to provide their users and advertisers with inventory that is premium, safe, and, importantly, viewable. To maintain their strict quality standards, MetService sought to enhance the performance of specific ad units for viewability across their digital platforms.

To address this challenge, MetService partnered with IAS to enable the Publisher Verification solution. With this analysis suite, MetService were able to understand the viewability of each ad unit on their platforms to identify areas where improvements could be made. Notably, they were able to split the performance of ad units by device. By doing so, they identified opportunities to make major improvements across their mobile app. After deploying changes to these ad units, viewability rose substantially.

As a result, MetService found that by using IAS's Publisher Verification solution, they achieved stronger viewability:

Kathryn Blackmore, Key Account & Partnerships Manager, MetService said, "In 2021 MetService undertook work with IAS to increase viewability across our platforms. As a direct result, we saw sitewide viewability increase by 14%, as well as increased viewability on key ad units after the obstruction was identified and optimisations made. Advertising campaign performance for our clients, benchmarked by click-through rate, showed an increase in both total campaign performance and ad unit clicks as we worked through these changes with IAS. As a result, we will continue to build on these successes working with IAS in 2022."

Jessica Miles, Country Manager ANZ at IAS said, "Media quality is a non-negotiable in today's advertising ecosystem, but fragmentation between buyers and publishers can mean that media quality results can be vastly different depending on which side of the ecosystem you're from. This discrepancy can create trading challenges and erode trust between both sides of the market. With the IAS publisher verification solution, our publisher partners have access to the same data and metrics, enabling them to better align with buy-side requirements. With this integration, MetService were able to understand the viewability of each ad unit on their platforms to identify areas where improvements could be made. We're very excited to partner with MetService to help advertisers ensure that they continue to invest in premium viewable inventories."

Download the case study to learn more.

Media contact: Pooja Singh, +65-90615135, psingh@integralads.com

Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))
Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)

