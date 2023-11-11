Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Mettler-Toledo Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to welcome Adam Uhlman, Head of Investor Relations, to begin the call. Adam, over to you.

Adam Uhlman: Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. On the call with me today is Patrick Kaltenbach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Shawn Vadala, our Chief Financial Officer. Let me cover some administrative matters. This call is being webcast and is available for replay on our website at mt.com. A copy of the press release and the presentation that we will refer to today is available on our website. This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, financial condition, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see our recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly and current reports as filed with the SEC. The company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements except as required by law. On today's call, we may use non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the 8-K and is also available on our website. Let me now turn the call over to Patrick.

Patrick Kaltenbach: Thanks, Adam, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. Last night, we reported our third quarter financial results, the details of which are outlined for you on page three of our presentation. Market conditions were weaker than expected in the third quarter, especially in China, where market demand significantly deteriorated relative to our expectations. Our team has reacted quickly to address the market challenges and addressed our cost structure and delivered good margin and cash flow performance despite these headwinds. As we look to the remainder of 2023, we expect market conditions to remain weak, especially in China. And based on market conditions as of today, we would expect these headwinds to persist into next year.

However, we remain confident in the factors we can control, including strong execution of our proven corporate programs like Spinnaker to drive growth and capture market share and SternDrive to manage our costs effectively. Our go-to-market strategy, innovative portfolio and unique culture has been important differentiators during challenging conditions. And I'm convinced our efforts have driven market share gains and will help us to emerge stronger in market recovery. Let me now turn the call over to Shawn to cover the financial results and our guidance. And then I will come back with some additional commentary on the business and our outlook. Shawn?

Shawn Vadala: Thanks, Patrick; and good morning, everyone. Sales in the quarter were $942.5 million, which represented a decrease in local currency of 5%. On a US dollar basis, sales declined 4% as currency increased sales growth by 1%. On slide number four, we show sales growth by region. Local currency sales grew 4% in Europe, declined 3% in the Americas and declined 14% in Asia, Rest of the World. Local currency sales in China were significantly lower than expected and declined 25% in the quarter. On slide number five, we show sales growth by region on a year-to-date basis. Local currency sales grew 1% for the first nine months, with 4% growth in Europe and 1% growth in the Americas and a 1% decline in Asia, Rest of the World.

Local currency sales decreased 6% in China on a year-to-date basis. On slide number six, we summarized local currency sales growth by product area. For the quarter, Laboratory sales decreased 9% and Industrial decreased 6% with core industrial down 9% and Product Inspection, up 1%. Food Retail grew 49% in the quarter and benefited from significant project activity. Service sales grew 6% in the quarter. The next slide shows local currency sales growth by product area on a year-to-date basis. Laboratory sales decreased 3% and Industrial increased 2%, including 1% growth in core industrial and 4% growth in Product Inspection. Food Retail increased 33%. Service sales grew 11% on a year-to-date basis. Let me now move to the rest of the P&L, which is summarized on slide number eight.

Gross margin was 59.4%, an increase of 10 basis points, as pricing was partially offset by our volume decline, higher cost, business mix and currency. R&D amounted to $46.1 million in the quarter, which is a 1% increase in local currency over the prior period, including increased project activity. SG&A amounted to $217.4 million, a 9% decrease in local currency compared to the prior year and includes lower variable compensation and benefits from our cost savings initiatives. Adjusted operating profit amounted to $296 million in the quarter, a 4% decrease. Currency reduced operating profit growth by approximately 3%. Adjusted operating margin was 31.4%, which represents an increase of 20 basis points over the prior year. A couple of final comments on the P&L.

Amortization amounted to $18.3 million in the quarter. Interest expense was $20.3 million and other income amounted to $1.2 million. Our effective tax rate was 19% in the quarter. This rate is before discrete items and adjusting for the timing of stock option exercises in the quarter. We continue to expect our tax rate to be 19% for the full-year, and again, in the fourth quarter. Fully diluted shares amounted to 21.9 million, which is approximately a 3% decline from the prior year. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $9.80, a 4% decrease over the prior year or a 1% decrease excluding unfavorable foreign currency. On a reported basis, in the quarter, EPS was $9.21 as compared to $9.76 in the prior year. Reported EPS in the quarter includes $0.24 of purchased intangible amortization, $0.27 of restructuring costs, and $0.08 from the difference between our quarterly and annual tax rate due to the timing of stock option exercises.

The next slide illustrates our year-to-date results. Local currency sales grew 1% for the nine-month period. Adjusted operating income increased 4% or 8% excluding unfavorable foreign currency. And our operating margin expanded 140 basis points. Adjusted EPS grew 4% on a year-to-date basis or 9% excluding unfavorable foreign currency. That covers the P&L. And let me now comment on cash flow. In the quarter, adjusted free cash flow amounted to $251.7 million, up $27 million, helped by favorable working capital. Year-to-date, cash flow per share grew 32%. DSO was 37 days, while ITO was 3.8 times. Let me now turn to our guidance for the remainder of this year and our initial thoughts on next year. First, forecasting remains very challenging, particularly for our business in China.

Our team in China has reacted to changing market conditions very quickly, and we feel very good about our market position in the country. However, economic conditions remain challenged and there's low visibility. Outside of China, there's also greater uncertainty today with weakness in our core end markets such as life sciences and continued soft economic conditions in Europe and the Americas. We expect lower-than-normal customer year-end spending. The recent Middle East conflict also creates additional uncertainty. Secondly, our organization is not standing still during this period of reduced market demand, a defining attribute of our culture. The team has executed exceptionally well to adjust our cost structure to current market conditions, while at the same time, reallocating resources to support important investments in our long-term growth.

Now, turning to our guidance. For the full year 2023, we expect local currency sales to decline approximately 1%. This compares to our previous guidance of 0% to 1% growth. We expect full-year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $39.10 to $39.30. This includes an expected headwind to adjusted EPS growth of approximately 3% to 4%. Free cash flow for the year is now expected to be approximately $875 million above our prior guidance, as our reduced profit forecast is more than offset by the favorable timing of tax payments and working capital. Share repurchases will now be $900 million in 2023. With respect to the fourth quarter, we would expect local currency sales to decline 7% to 8%. We expect fourth quarter adjusted EPS to be in the range of $10.50 to $10.70.

Currency is expected to increase sales by approximately 1%, but decrease EPS by approximately 1%. We have also provided our initial guidance for 2024. And based on our assessment of market conditions today, we would expect local currency sales to be approximately flattish and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $39.10 to $39.80, which represents a growth rate of 0% to 2% or 2% to 4% growth excluding adverse currency. Relative to sales, currency is expected to be a headwind to sales growth of approximately 1% in 2024. Underpinning our 2024 guidance are the following assumptions. First, we expect our customers to remain cautious with spending in the first half of the year, reflecting the increased uncertainty in the economy. Our sales in China are also expected to decline in the first half of the year as economic trends are expected to remain weak and we faced challenging multi-year growth comparisons.

We expect our local currency sales to improve in the second half of the year as comparisons become easier and market conditions improve. Secondly, we expect our year-over-year margin performance to be dampened due to lower sales volume and a reset in our variable compensation programs, offset in part by our cost savings initiatives. Lastly, I'll share a few final comments on our 2024 guidance. We expect total amortization, including purchased intangible amortization to be approximately $73 million. Purchased intangible amortization is excluded from adjusted EPS and is estimated at $25.8 million on a pre-tax basis or $0.96 per share. Interest expense is forecasted at $86 million for the year and other income is estimated at approximately $5 million.

We expect our tax rate before discrete items will remain at 19% in 2024. We expect free cash flow of approximately $850 million, representing a conversion of approximately 100% of adjusted net income. We also expect share repurchases will be approximately $850 million. That's it from my side. And I'll now turn it back to Patrick.

Patrick Kaltenbach: Thanks, Shawn. Let me start with some comments on our operating businesses, starting with Lab, where our sales teams continue to see good engagement and activity levels with customers, but budget constraints and cautious spending patterns have led to declines in demand across our key market segments of life sciences, food and beverage and chemicals. This is especially true in China, where our pharma and biopharma customers have significantly reduced their investments and after significant spending during the pandemic. In the Americas, while customer destocking of pipettes has unfolded as we had expected, we still see weaker market demand. We also saw lower-than-expected demand from our automated chemistry business and analytical instruments and process analytics was again challenged by weak demand from our bio-processing customers.

As we look out to 2024, the market fundamentals for our Lab businesses are good. While the pharma, biopharma market has slowed this year, we expect a normalization in activity in 2024 and the long-term outlook remains strong as innovation pipelines remain full of novel drugs and therapies to be brought to the market. We anticipate to benefit from trends in automation and digitalization, leveraging our LabX software. Additionally, our team remains focused on capturing the significant growth occurring in hot segments like lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors and sustainable materials. We will also gain from our investments in innovation and software and 2024 will feature many exciting product launches that I look forward to sharing with you over the coming year.

Turning now to our Industrial business. Overall Industrial sales declined 6% in the quarter against very strong growth in the previous year. Our core industrial product sales were weaker than anticipated due to a sharp decline in sales in China. And we also had lower sales in the Americas due to very tough growth comparisons and weaker market demand. Product Inspection sales grew in Europe. However, this growth was largely offset by weaker sales in the Americas, as our food manufacturing customers have remained cautious with their investments in new equipment. As we look out to 2024, while our core industrial business likely faces headwinds from a slowing global economy, particularly in China, we should benefit from global trends in automation, digitalization and reshoring investments around the world.

We also continue to upgrade our portfolio with new solutions to address our customers' challenges on the production floor. For example, there is increased customer focus, the devices used in hazardous areas to be certified explosion-proof and to be a simple-to-use as those in safe areas. Earlier this year, we released a new model of our flagship industry 500 weighing terminal for use in hazardous areas that provides powerful process control for our pharma and chemical customers. Our new terminals are intrinsically safe and also features seamless integration into customers' automation systems and deliver state-of-the-art cybersecurity features. Now, regarding our Product Inspection business, food manufacturing customers faced more difficult operating environment today, which we expect will lead to limited growth for our Product Inspection business in 2024.

We will also continue to focus on innovation in this area as our customers increasingly seek solutions to protect the packaged foods from physical contaminants and increased productivity as they continue to be challenged by labor shortages. We have had great initial success with our new X2 line of x-ray products that have launched over the past year to address demand in both the mid and premium end of the market. This new line provides a wide range of package integrity checks in addition to the digital contamination detection and positions us very well to gain market share. Lastly, Food Retail had another quarter of very strong growth due to the robust project activity in the Americas. Our team has delivered remarkable growth this past year with successful penetration of major grocery and club stores.

While we have cultivated an attractive portfolio opportunity pipeline, the strong growth we expect to deliver this year means we face very challenging growth comparisons in 2024, and therefore would expect modest revenue declines. Now let me make some additional comments by geography. Sales in Europe grew 4% in the quarter, with growth across our product portfolio, and across most major end markets against very modest growth in the prior year. While we are pleased to have generated good growth in Europe so far this year, we are more cautious on the outlook for Europe due to soft PMI readings in the region, the continuing war in the Ukraine and potential for disruptions for the economy from the conflict in the Middle East. Turning now to the Americas.

Our very strong growth in food retailing customers was offset by a decline in both laboratory products and industrial. Customer feedback in the Americas continues to point to optimism over the coming years from various government stimulus programs like the CHIPS Act and the Infrastructure Bill, as well as reshoring activities. Our pharma and biopharma customers are expected to gradually increase their spend in 2024 as to return to more normal replacement cycles and continue to advance their drug pipelines. Finally, Asia and the Rest of the World sales declined 14%. Our sales in China declined 25% driven by very soft laboratory and core industrial product sales. Pharma, biopharma demand in China has declined significantly after several years of very strong growth.

And we have also seen very weak demand across other end markets in China as the economy has abruptly slowed. The economy in China was expected to rebound following the end of the COVID lockdowns almost a year ago, as the central government shifted their focus towards growing its economy. However, the lack of stimulus, headwinds from the real estate sector and declines in direct foreign investments are weighing on business and consumer confidence. While the outlook for China is uncertain in the near-term, the long-term growth opportunity remains significant due to the country's commitment to expanding R&D investment and supporting development of advanced pharma, biopharma, new energy and new material industries. We also continue to see the laboratory market shift towards more advanced automated solutions in China, supported by a desire for highly accurate and reproducible results.

Our industrial solutions are increasingly in demand as customers in China look to increase quality, reduce cost and prepare for labor shortages in the years ahead. Our business is very well-positioned to capitalize from these growth opportunities and we expect solid growth over the long-term. Now as we look forward to the remainder of 2023 and 2024, we expect market conditions to remain challenging. Nevertheless, we remain focused on the things we can control through the diligent execution of our initiatives. Our competitive position has grown stronger as we continue to expand our technology leadership with new product innovation and our Spinnaker sales and marketing programs will be further enhanced over the coming years with more sophisticated digital tools to ensure our sales teams are guided efficiently to the best opportunities.

We're also stepping up on various strategic pillars and enhancing the Mettler-Toledo experience with customers and employees, which will be enabled with the launches of new programs over the coming year. I couldn't be more excited about what the future holds and fully believe that the best is yet to come. So that is the conclusion of our prepared remarks. Operator, I'd now like to open the line for questions.

