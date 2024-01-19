Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Declined on Decreased Demand for Laboratory Equipment

Fundsmith LLP, an investment management company based in London, released its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” 2023 yearly update. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the Fundsmith Equity Fund rose +12.4 compared to a 16.8% return for the MSCI World Index. In 2023, the Fund underperformed this comparable; however, a longer-term view may be helpful and is undoubtedly better in line with the firm’s investment goals and approach. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Fundsmith Equity Fund featured stocks such as Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2023 annual investor letter. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is a precision instruments and services manufacturer and supplier. On January 18, 2024, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) stock closed at $1,185.00 per share. One-month return of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was -2.37%, and its shares lost 24.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has a market capitalization of $25.695 billion.

Fundsmith Equity Fund stated the following regarding Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in its 2023 investor letter:

"Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) suffered from a downturn in demand for laboratory equipment post the pandemic, demand falling in China and a tighter funding market for biotech companies. However, we have no concerns about their longer-term prospects and our holding in Mettler-Toledo, in particular, is small and we may be able to use share price weakness to acquire more."

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is not our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 40 hedge fund portfolios held Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) at the end of third quarter which was 45 in the previous quarter.

