MeVis Medical Solutions (ETR:M3V) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think MeVis Medical Solutions (ETR:M3V) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MeVis Medical Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = €4.9m ÷ (€28m - €2.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, MeVis Medical Solutions has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare Services industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MeVis Medical Solutions' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating MeVis Medical Solutions' past further, check out this free graph covering MeVis Medical Solutions' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is MeVis Medical Solutions' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MeVis Medical Solutions doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 36% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, MeVis Medical Solutions is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing MeVis Medical Solutions we've found 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

