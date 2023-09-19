MeVis Medical Solutions (ETR:M3V) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of MeVis Medical Solutions (ETR:M3V) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MeVis Medical Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = €5.9m ÷ (€24m - €1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, MeVis Medical Solutions has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare Services industry average of 9.4%.

See our latest analysis for MeVis Medical Solutions

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating MeVis Medical Solutions' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at MeVis Medical Solutions. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 22% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning €0.3 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, MeVis Medical Solutions appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 36% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On MeVis Medical Solutions' ROCE

From what we've seen above, MeVis Medical Solutions has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has only returned 4.4% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you want to know some of the risks facing MeVis Medical Solutions we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.