MEW Launches Enkrypt, a Cross-Chain Web Extension for Polkadot

·4 min read

In collaboration with the Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies, MyEtherWallet creates user-friendly web extension to access Polkadot.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MEW (MyEtherWallet), the leading platform to access the best of the Ethereum ecosystem, today announced the launch of its cross-chain browser extension, Enkrypt, which will support transactions across the Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) ecosystems.

The web extension was built with the support of the Web3 Foundation, a Swiss foundation that nurtures technologies, enabling an internet where users are in control of their own data. Enkrypt supports MEW's goal of creating seamless, multi-chain access for crypto users, which allows users to onboard into Web3. Its users will, for the first time, gain access to Polkadot, the sharded protocol enabling blockchains to operate seamlessly together at scale.

Web3 Foundation has issued more than 400 grants, driving innovation towards a decentralized and fair internet, and helping provide people with a more user-friendly, seamless and secure way to interact and innovate in the crypto space.

"Interoperability between blockchains has been top-of-mind for MEW users and is a pivotal step towards broader crypto adoption," said Kosala Hemachandra, CEO and Founder of MEW. "Our Enkrypt extension aims to improve the overall user experience of interacting in the multi-chain ecosystem to empower users to access the best parts of Ethereum and Polkadot."

Developers believe the pending Beacon Chain merge for Ethereum will help facilitate the growth of Web3 by making it easier than ever to participate in the operations of the blockchain. MEW's Enkrypt extension recognizes the potential of the merge to create more enthusiasm to interact from Ethereum across other blockchains, including Polkadot (DOT).

At launch, MEW's Enkrypt web extension will allow users to:

  • Transact assets across Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) ecosystems

  • Available on Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers

  • Natively integrate with MEW's wallet platforms on both browser and mobile.

David Hawig, Technical Advisor of the Web3 Foundation "This integration will provide the Polkadot community with a robust wallet solution that's easy to use, while also giving MEW's existing user base access to Polkadot's vibrant cross-chain ecosystem of general purpose computational platforms and application-specific blockchains."

At launch, Enkrypt by MEW will provide cross-chain access with the Polkadot ecosystem through integrations with parachains Acala and Moonbeam, along with all of their accompanying canary networks. More parachains and EVM compatible chains will be added in the coming weeks, with ongoing support for native tokens.

Derek Yoo, founder of Moonbeam, said: "DeFi and other Web3 applications are moving to multi-chain architectures in search of new markets.  But tools, infrastructure, and wallets largely continue to offer one-chain-at-a-time end user experiences. MEW are building cross-chain awareness into their wallet, which is a critical requirement to support the rising number of protocol deployments and cross-chain integrated scenarios.  Ultimately wallets like Enkrypt will help developers offer superior user experiences by streamlining flows and hiding infrastructural complexity from end users."

Bette Chen, co-founder of Acala, said: "As Web3 and DeFi grow in adoption and seek to reach a mass market audience, MEW's cross-chain and user-friendly Enkrypt web extension coming into the Polkadot ecosystem is a very strong addition for both developers and users. As a DeFi and liquidity hub on Polkadot, we're working to enable as many crypto, mainstream, and enterprise users as possible the ability to seamlessly transact across multiple Polkadot-based parachains, as well as external blockchains like Ethereum. Not only does Enkrypt help improve the experience for our users, but will hopefully empower new cross-chain application user cases and more adoption to Web3 applications in general."

As the original wallet for Ethereum, MEW has continued to be one of the leading platforms driving innovation and adoption for the various decentralized applications being built on the Ethereum blockchain. MEW's goal is to provide secure, private and seamless access to Dapps, NFTs, staking services and more throughout the multi-chain map of DeFi. For more details, visit: enkrypt.com

About MEW

MEW is a nexus point for transacting in the Ethereum ecosystem, providing unprecedented access, a secure wallet, multi-faceted integration possibilities, and comprehensive education that allows anyone to quickly take advantage of all the benefits crypto finance has to offer.

MEW makes interacting with the Ethereum ecosystem simple - it is free, open-source, and secure. Founded in 2015, it is the original interface empowering users to maintain full control of their keys and assets at every point of interaction and does not hold, save or store any personal information. Today, MEW is committed to offering a suite of products that provide access and education to users who want to interact with the blockchain on their own terms.

Website | Twitter | Reddit | Telegram | IOS | Android

About Web3 Foundation

Web3 Foundation funds research and development teams building the technology stack of the decentralized web. It was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. Polkadot is the Foundation's flagship project. For more information, visit web3.foundation.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mew-launches-enkrypt-a-cross-chain-web-extension-for-polkadot-301599028.html

SOURCE MyEtherWallet

