Mexarrend hires two financial advisors for its Liability Management strategy

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexarrend, a leading financial company in the Mexican market, announced today that it is working with two financial advisors to perform a comprehensive liability and liquidity management exercise to help the company manage these challenging times affecting the overall Non-Bank Financial Institutions ("NBFI") market in Mexico. This exercise will be mainly focused on the 2024 International Bond.

Mexarrend is looking at all available options to ensure that the Company puts itself in a strong position to continue providing support for the SME sector in the region.

About Mexarrend

Mexarrend, S.A.P.I. de C.V., has grown to become one of the largest independent leasing (asset-based lender) companies in Mexico in the last 25 years. The Company specializes in offering financing solutions to rapidly growing and underserved small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") for the acquisition of productive assets and equipment to support growth. Mexarrend provides reliable and competitive funding sources through its four main products: capital leases, financing, operating leases, and renting.

