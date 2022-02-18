U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,190.13
    -310.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

The Mexican Avocado Industry in the United States Applauds the Actions to Reinstate Mexican Avocado Imports

·2 min read

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico (AFM) and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) applaud the hard work and collaboration that has allowed the Mexican avocado export program to restart with inspections and avocado exports to the United States to resume, effective today.

Avocados From Mexico logo (PRNewsfoto/Avocados From Mexico)
Avocados From Mexico logo (PRNewsfoto/Avocados From Mexico)

The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM), working closely with the USDA and local authorities have enacted additional measures that enhance safety for USDA's inspectors and the full value chain in Mexico.

Avocado imports to the U.S. have a positive socioeconomic impact on both Mexico and U.S. In 2021, 2.4 billion pounds of avocados were imported into the U.S. from the Mexican state of Michoacan, representing the vast majority of avocados in the U.S. (more than 8 in 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico). Mexican avocado imports contributed more than $6.5 billion in U.S. economic output, according to a 2020 study by Texas A&M University. Much of that economic benefit accrued at the wholesale, retail and service industries at both state and national levels.

"We are extremely appreciative of the diligence and hard work of APEAM and all of the officials on the ground in Mexico to work together to develop a solution to this complex situation," according to Ron Campbell, Executive Director at The Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association. "We are pleased that Mexico and the United States will continue working together to fortify the continuous supply chains that promote economic growth and development for this important industry in both countries."

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

###

Media Contact:

Ana Ambrosi
aambrosi@avocadosfrommexico.com

MHAIA Logo
MHAIA Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mexican-avocado-industry-in-the-united-states-applauds-the-actions-to-reinstate-mexican-avocado-imports-301486009.html

SOURCE Avocados From Mexico

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments. Gains were led by its blockbuster Trikafta. The only threat to Trikafta's market share is another Vertex candidate in development.

  • How Russia further invading Ukraine would affect markets

    David Lefkowitz, Head of Equities Americas, UBS Global Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook around a tail-risk event such as Russia-Ukraine, the market factoring in diplomacy or conflict, crude oil and commodity sectors, and rising real estate prices.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Dropped Today

    The stock is down 4.9% at 10:45 a.m. ET, in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has added Alibaba's AliExpress website to its list of "notorious markets" known for selling counterfeit goods. Actually, some 42 online marketplaces (and 35 physical ones) are now on this USTR list, which warns against sellers profiting from "counterfeit goods or copyright piracy" -- but on this list, Alibaba is arguably the biggest name. Alibaba's also on the list twice, with its Taobao.com site having been added years ago.

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • American Airlines plans more schedule cuts as it waits for 787 jet deliveries

    American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday it plans to further trim its summer schedule due to Boeing Co's delay in delivering 787 Dreamliner jets. In a regulatory filing, the Texas-based carrier said it now expects to receive only 10 Dreamliner planes this year, not the 13 expected earlier. As a result, American said it would temporarily suspend routes between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago.

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • Here’s How The Price Action of Crude Oil Behaves Before A Correction

    Exhaustion of the up momentum in the crude oil followed by a false breakout might signal a looming correction.

  • GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Mid-Year

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell the most in three weeks after warning that supply-chain snags, a labor shortage and material inflation will be a drag on its businesses at least until the middle of this year. Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsIndia Protests Against S

  • Why Oil Prices Could Stay Hot Even if Ukraine Tensions Cool

    If oil rose to that level, it would undoubtedly cause more inflationary pressure throughout the economy at a time when the prices of all sorts of goods are jumping. RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran thinks that oil supply simply isn’t growing fast enough to constrain prices, in part because the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been unwilling—and potentially unable—to boost production. Several OPEC members are not adding as much supply as they were expected to under current limits, and U.S. oil companies have slowed production growth to preserve their balance sheets.

  • European banks “eliminating” carbon lent $38 billion to fossil fuels

    In a bluegrass song by Gillian Welch, a woman, Miss Ohio, drives down the highway, the ragtop of her convertible down. She is trying hard to listen to her better angels, but can’t quite hear them. “I wanna do right,” she says in Welch’s song, “but not right now.

  • Iran Rises Above Russia On The Oil Market Radar

    Oil prices are set to record their first weekly decrease in nine weeks as a potential Iran nuclear deal grabs the attention of traders and analysts

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Grow Your Portfolio

    When even the creator of Dogecoin says most cryptos have no value and hurt the people who buy them, it's hard for many outside observers to get enthused about the "future of money." There are over 17,500 cryptos on the market and some of them can be a serious bet to help your portfolio grow. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) blazed the trail that others follow today and as of this writing remains within striking distance of a trillion-dollar valuation, a level it exceeded more than once last year.

  • Oil’s 8-Week Winning Streak Came to an End Today

    For the first time in two months, oil prices registered a weekly drop as events in Russia and Iran have caused sentiment to cool. Whether Russia will invade Ukraine remains uncertain, but the fact that negotiations are continuing appears to have caused oil prices to reverse. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, closed up 0.6% on Friday at $93.54, leaving them with a loss of almost 1% for the week, after they briefly rose above $96 on Monday, the highest level since 2014.

  • Buffett Says Berkshire Had ‘No Prior Knowledge’ of Microsoft’s Deal for Activision

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased 14.7 million shares of Activision ahead of the gaming company's agreement to be acquired by Microsoft.

  • Food Prices Keep Going Up. Here’s What It Means for You.

    Food companies are raising prices on everything from snacks to mustard, while retailers pass more of these increases down to shoppers. How is inflation playing out in grocery store aisles? Grocery prices have been rising for months and will keep climbing, supermarket executives said—new price increases are coming every week and stores are studying how much of these jumps to absorb and how much to pass along to consumers.

  • Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $903 Million

    Quarterly results reflect solid execution in dynamic environment.

  • Russia-Ukraine, soaring energy prices a 'double whammy' for stressed air cargo market

    Tensions between Russia and Ukraine may spill over into air cargo prices, already elevated because of surging demand.

  • USD/CAD Gains Ground Ahead Of The Weekend

    USD/CAD managed to settle above the resistance at 1.2730.

  • Deere Stock Active After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

    "We expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," said CEO John May.