U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,546.21
    +33.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,448.43
    +426.39 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,237.08
    -16.98 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.08
    +16.66 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.08
    +0.51 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    -15.80 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3302
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9710
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,364.77
    -2,300.25 (-3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,437.11
    -1.78 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.17
    -40.51 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
JOBS:

New U.S. jobless claims increased from prior week

Some 222,000 individuals filed, 240,000 was expected

Mexican BNPL player Kueski secures $202M in debt & equity as it nears $100M+ in ARR

Mary Ann Azevedo
·6 min read

Kueski, a Mexico City-based “buy now, pay later” and online consumer lender, announced today it has secured $202 million in equity and debt funding.

StepStone Group (which recently acquired Greenspring Capital) led the $102 million equity round and Victory Park Capital led the $100 million debt financing. StepStone was joined by other new investors including One Prime Capital and Glisco, as well as existing backers Altos Ventures, Cathay Innovation, Richmond Global Ventures, Rise Capital, Tuesday Capital, Angel Ventures and Cometa. With the latest financing, Kueski has now raised over $300 million in equity and debt capital. Altos Ventures led its Series B in 2019.

The company declined to reveal its current valuation or hard revenue figures, but CEO and founder Adalberto Flores told TechCrunch he expects it will “soon achieve the $100 million+ ARR milestone."

Flores founded the company in 2012, technically before “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) was cool. He was motivated after he, his friends and family experienced difficulty in getting access “and how terrible the user experience was in accessing financial services in Mexico.”

For example, he says, his father owned a stable and profitable business with almost 100 employees and yet, he was unable to access credit. Also, the experience of having to visit a bank branch physically can be a daunting experience “since you can become a target for robbers if they think you have cash,” according to Flores.

“This situation is a prevailing issue in Mexico, and Mexico has the fifth highest rate of unbanked citizens globally,” he said. “Almost two-thirds of people are employed in the informal economy, meaning they are paid in cash, which is never deposited into a bank account. These circumstances lead to a challenging environment where financial institutions have little to no information to determine someone’s credit repayment ability.”

As a result, 80% of the consumers in Mexico lack access to a credit card and because of this, 78% of merchants don’t have a POS terminal.

Flores founded Kueski because he wanted to expand access to basic financial services to Mexico’s population. Instead of relying on credit bureau information, the company uses contextual data such as device information, real-time behavioral data and sociodemographic data, and many other types of data sources that are then analyzed by its artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to predict an applicant’s repayment ability.

“The vast dataset that we’ve been able to build after receiving six million unique applicants provides Kueski a powerful data network effect that allows us to more precisely predict an applicant's ability to repay a loan,” Flores said.

Overall, the fintech has three products: Kueski Pay (BNPL), Kueski Cash (its inaugural offering focused on personal loans) and Kueski Up (interest-free earned wage advances) -- all of which Flores says have seen “very strong growth” in the past 12 months. In particular, three-year-old Kueski Pay had “210x” Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth from November 2020 to November 2021. During that same time frame, its Cash product grew by 320%. Kueski Up is its newest product. Since 2012, the company has granted nearly 5 million loans online.

“Our goal is to become a financial super app focused on the Mexican consumer,” Flores told TechCrunch.

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

One unique aspect of Kueski’s services, according to Flores, is that the company allows users to generate a credit history because it reports when customers pay on time (or default on a payment).

Like many other fintechs, Kueski saw increased demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, Kueski's growth has been historic and as a company we have been able to take advantage of this moment to reduce the friction that users had when making online purchases, which includes having to visit a convenience store and prepay the full purchase price before getting their order confirmed,” Flores told TechCrunch. “From a credit perspective, the results were fantastic. We were able to update our AI and machine learning models on a daily basis, when banks typically update theirs every six months.”

The new funding will be used to continue growing the BNPL footprint in Mexico and build new products for Mexican consumers. Today, the company has nearly 500 employees, up from 223 in September of 2020. It plans to also use its new capital to reach almost 1,000 employees by the end of 2022.

Recently, Kueski reached the milestone of integrating thousands of merchants (such as Steve Madden and Sally Beauty) into its BNPL “ecosystem.” That’s up from 49 at the beginning of the year. Currently, Kueski Pay is integrated with Walmart, the largest retailer in Mexico, and offers purchases from other retailers and services such as Kipling, VivaAerobus, Nautica and Xiaomi Shop. Specifically, in the fourth quarter, Kueski plans to launch its BNPL product in brick-and-mortar stores, which it says provides an alternative to the traditional high-interest financing plans that have been offered by Mexican banks “for decades” and are still popular due to the lack of alternatives.

Kueski will also soon launch an application in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Image Credits: Kueski

Merchants love Kueski Pay, according to Flores, because it has allowed “hundreds” of companies to increase their online sales by up to 70%, eliminating chargebacks and increasing the average ticket by up to 50%.

“We will close the year with over a million unique users that have transacted with us through one of our financial products,” Flores said. “We think that buy now, pay later is just getting started in Latin America. In Mexico, BNPL represents a huge opportunity for us, considering how few people have access to traditional banking, the role cash plays in our society and the limited range of available payment methods.”

Kueski is currently focused on the Mexican market, but it is planning to expand to other countries in Latin America in the future.

Greenspring Managing Partner Jim Lim said his firm is excited by the opportunities in the BNPL sector in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

“We are delighted to be partnering with one of the market leaders in Latin America, Kueski,” he said in a written statement.

Altos Ventures' Anthony Lee believes that the fact that Kueski has "leveraged years of technology development and consumer lending data" to launch its buy now, pay later product gives it "valuable market experience that is simply unavailable to newer entrants."

"Because of this, the company can better underwrite consumers and uniquely support merchants in a way that its competitors cannot match," he wrote via email.

Of course, Kueski is not the only BNPL player in Mexico. Nelo, a startup founded by former Uber international growth team leads, began offering buy now, pay later services to Mexico earlier this year. Its ultimate goal is to expand to all of Latin America. Earlier this month, it raised $20 million in an effort to help it advance on that goal.

Nelo joins the BNPL rush, with $20M in new funding and the Mexican market in its sights

Recommended Stories

  • Intel's CEO Just Affirmed That Chipzilla's Recovery Is On Track

    CEO Pat Gelsinger used the keynote presentation at a high-profile tech industry event to make it clear that his company's chip-manufacturing woes are finally under control.

  • Jim Cramer: Buying the tech dip is a mistake when these 4 stocks offer ‘easier money’

    Each of these stocks has been "trampled on unjustly," the Mad Money host says.

  • Is Upstart (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 0.1% net return for the third quarter of 2021, 11.8% for the Small […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Micron Technology (MU)?

    Hazelton Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter. The portfolio declined by 7.8% at the end of the third quarter and has returned 7.0% year-to-date. By comparison, the S&P 500 returned 0.6% during the same quarter and 15.9% year-to-date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Why Arbutus Biopharma Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) rocketed higher on Wednesday morning in response to a court ruling in its favor. The stock was up 70.2% at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday. So what  Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) attempt to avoid paying royalties on the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology that its COVID vaccine relies upon took another turn for the worse.

  • Sunstream IVXX Investment Corp. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

    Sunstream IVXX Investment Corp. ("Sunstream IVXX"), an affiliate of SunStream Bancorp Inc., a joint venture sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), today announced that it has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Sunstream IVXX will be a specialty finance company that operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company th

  • Is Teladoc Health (TDOC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Luca Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net gain of 27.7% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, and this compares to the overall increase, including dividends, for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 of […]

  • Apple's Falling, but This Beaten-Down Stock Is Flying Higher Thursday

    Investors continued to wrestle with confusing conditions in the stock market on Thursday morning. After a couple of days of declines -- with plenty of ups and downs along the way -- market indexes tried to mount a recovery in the premarket session. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up 215 points to 34,217, and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 15 points to 4,523, but Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down another 17 points to 15,853.

  • GameStop Earnings Preview: Can It Become Profitable?

    Popular meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Dec. 8. For three years running, GameStop has generated negative earnings per share. The low-cost capital is raising hopes that GameStop can return to profitability soon.

  • 3 Cryptomining Stocks to Profit From The Bitcoin Boom

    If you don't want to buy and hold Bitcoin directly, these three mining stocks could be good options instead.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest's chief stock picker just added to some positions that have lost significant value in 2021.

  • The omicron panic is overdone. Buy the dips in these stocks, says JPMorgan.

    Stock futures are pointing to a rebound, after reports of the first U.S. omicron coronavirus case clobbered Wall Street in a wild day of trading.

  • Is Applied Materials (AMAT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 0.1% net return for the third quarter of 2021, 11.8% for the Small […]

  • ReneSola's (NYSE:SOL) investors will be pleased with their massive 393% return over the last three years

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the ReneSola Ltd ( NYSE:SOL ) share price down 22% in the last...

  • Enron's Cast of Characters: Where They Are 20 Years After the Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been 20 years, to the day, since Enron Corp. filed for bankruptcy, marking one of the most spectacular financial collapses in history and forever cementing its legacy as the posterchild of corporate fraud.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe energy-trading giant’s downfall,

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Plunged Today

    The holiday shopping season is officially upon us, but one thing not appearing on investors' buy lists today is the stock of fuel cell leader, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Extending the slide which has seen shares tumble since Thanksgiving, shares of Plug Power plummeted 7.9% today. Investors' belief that Plug Power is poised for explosive growth as the hydrogen economy takes shape over the coming years has driven the stock to meteoric heights over the past two years.

  • ‘My uncle accessed my father’s bank accounts while he was dying’: He also took his house keys, truck, wallet and personal papers. What can we do?

    My dad died on Nov. 12, with no will, in Indiana. One of my siblings was there during his illness and signed a do-not-resuscitate. My siblings and I do not know who the beneficiary is on any of these things.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Investors are always on the lookout for the best strategy to find the right stocks. And that can mean turning to the experts, finding ‘those in the know,’ and following their lead. But who to trust? One logical place to look is on the inside, at the opinions of corporate officers, the insiders, whose access to their company’s workings and information gives them a much sharper view than is available to any old internet researcher. Insiders’ trading activity has long been recognized as a sound clu

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed 8% Today

    After soaring 13% Monday on the back of an optimistic note from analysts at National Bank Financial, shares of lithium mining stock Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) came crashing back down to Earth on Wednesday, falling 8.6% through 3 p.m. ET. In an after-hours announcement yesterday, Lithium Americas said it will be offering at least $225 million -- and potentially as much as $258.75 million -- worth of "convertible senior notes due 2027" paying a yet-to-be-determined interest rate. Lithium Americas intends to use the proceeds from this debt issuance "to repay its indebtedness" to multiple parties and also "for general corporate purposes."

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy in December Without Any Hesitation

    Warren Buffett isn't as big of a winner as he once was. Many of the stocks in Berkshire's portfolio have generated strong year-to-date returns, but not all of them. Regardless of how they've performed recently, some Berkshire holdings remain especially attractive over the long term.