Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission Approves Pan American Silver’s Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) ("Yamana") are pleased to provide an update on the status of Pan American's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana, following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, all by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.



On March 23, 2023, the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission approved the Arrangement. All required regulatory, shareholder and court approvals, including the final court order, have now been received and the Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on or about March 31, 2023.

In addition, Pan American has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about May 12, 2023, to holders of record of Pan American’s common shares as of the close of markets on April 14, 2023. The dividends are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Pan American has selected this record and payment date to harmonize its dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2023 with Yamana’s normal course dividend timing for payment of a first quarter dividend. Subsequent dividends to be declared by Pan American are expected to follow Pan American's previous schedule of dividend payments.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American Silver provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 29-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

