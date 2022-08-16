Mexican Food Market to Record a CAGR of 6.65%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for convenience foods is driving the growth of the Mexican food market. Rapid urbanization has led to an increase in disposable incomes across the world. The demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products has grown owing to rapid urbanization and the rising number of working women. Therefore, the demand for convenience foods and fast foods such as Mexican food is rising. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Mexican food market size is expected to grow by USD 113.85 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Scope
The Mexican food market report covers the following areas:
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis
The Mexican food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Segmentation
Type
Geography
Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist the Mexican food market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the Mexican food market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the Mexican food market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Mexican food market vendors
Mexican Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 113.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 58%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
