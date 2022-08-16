U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.00
    -9.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,845.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,641.75
    -39.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.60
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.00
    -0.41 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.20 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0152
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +0.64 (+3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7090
    +0.4370 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,976.18
    -76.86 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.45
    -21.31 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.69
    +21.54 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Mexican Food Market to Record a CAGR of 6.65%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for convenience foods is driving the growth of the Mexican food market. Rapid urbanization has led to an increase in disposable incomes across the world. The demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products has grown owing to rapid urbanization and the rising number of working women. Therefore, the demand for convenience foods and fast foods such as Mexican food is rising. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Mexican Food Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Mexican Food Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Mexican food market size is expected to grow by USD 113.85 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report.

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Scope

The Mexican food market report covers the following areas:

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

The Mexican food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about these segments

Mexican Food Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the Mexican food market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Mexican food market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Mexican food market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Mexican food market vendors

Related Reports

Burritos Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tortilla Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mexican Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 113.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Chick-fil-A Inc.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

  • El Meson Sandwiches

  • Food Concepts International

  • Gruma SAB de CV

  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • MTY Food Group Inc.

  • Pappas Restaurants Inc.

  • YUM Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexican-food-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-65-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301604458.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuc

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • China Joins Europe in Facing Threats From Worsening Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- A heat wave and drought in Sichuan is curbing hydropower generation, worsening an electricity shortage and leading to shutdowns at some factories in one of China’s most-populous provinces. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuc

  • H&M Returns to China’s Tmall After Cancellation Over Xinjiang

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail giant Hennes & Mauritz AB returned to Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall more than a year after it was removed as part of a broader boycott of the Swedish company for its comments about Xinjiang cotton.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Sear

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke to replace coal

    Indian companies are importing significant volumes of petroleum coke from Venezuela for the first time, trade sources and shipping data show, as the OPEC nation boosts exports not specifically targeted by U.S. sanctions. India's growing appetite for Venezuela's petcoke – a byproduct from oil upgrading and an alternative to coal - is being driven by a scramble for inexpensive fuel to power industries as global coal prices have surged.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

    If investors can get their hands on the stocks that are building something much bigger, there's usually an outsized opportunity to benefit. There are plenty of reasons why Amazon might deserve a spot on your current buy list, but I think one of the most compelling is the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.

  • Saudi prince made $500 million Russia bet at start of Ukraine war

    (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its move came as many Western nations imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Half of Gen Z see no point in saving until life goes back to 'normal' — here's what they're doing with their money instead

    Some Gen Zers are abandoning financial caution to invest in themselves and experiences instead.

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Hut 8 Mining Corp. ( TSE:HUT ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • UK workers see record drop in pay amid rising bills

    Regular pay fell at the sharpest rate on record between April and June, official figures show.

  • The Real First Step In Retirement Planning Is Worth $200,000

    How much difference would $200,000 make to your retirement nest egg? If you decide you can retire comfortably with $200,000 less in savings, how much sooner could you retire? Now, 401(k) members say they'll need only $1.7 million for retirement.

  • Retirees going back to work face the Social Security earnings test

    The earnings test is a formula that withholds a portion of benefits if your wage income exceeds a set level.