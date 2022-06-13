Mexican Food Market Size to Grow by USD 113.85 bn | Growing Demand for Convenience Foods to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican food market size is estimated to grow by USD 113.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.
Mexican Food Market: Driver
The growing demand for convenience foods is driving the Mexican food market growth. Rapid urbanization has increased disposable incomes across the world. As a result, the demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products, including Mexican food, is increasing. The popularity of Mexican food is increasing in many developed and developing countries, as on-the-go foods are widely preferred by the working population. Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods is encouraging vendors to expand their Mexican food offerings, which is driving the growth of the global Mexican food market.
Mexican Food Market: Vendor Analysis
The Mexican food market report offers information on several market vendors, including Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as Pineapple chicken tacos and others.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company offers a wide range of Mexican food such as burritos, salad, and more.
Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as fiesta packs, salads, and others.
El Meson Sandwiches - The company offers Mexican food such as sandwiches and others.
Food Concepts International - The company offers authentic Mexican food such as seasonal, vegetarian, gluten sensitive, and others.
Mexican Food Market: Segmentation Analysis
By type, the market has been segmented into tortillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and others. The tortilla segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing per capita consumption in developed countries of North America and Europe. As taste preferences vary across regions, global marketers have introduced new products.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine among consumers in North America. These factors will, in turn, drive the growth of the Mexican food market in North America during the forecast period.
Mexican Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 113.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 58%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Chick-fil-A Inc.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Del Taco Restaurants Inc.
El Meson Sandwiches
Food Concepts International
Gruma SAB de CV
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
MTY Food Group Inc.
Pappas Restaurants Inc.
YUM Brands Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
