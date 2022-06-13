U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

Mexican Food Market Size to Grow by USD 113.85 bn | Growing Demand for Convenience Foods to Drive Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican food market size is estimated to grow by USD 113.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mexican Food Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the Mexican food market and obtain growth opportunities to improve your business. Download a Sample Report

Mexican Food Market: Driver

The growing demand for convenience foods is driving the Mexican food market growth. Rapid urbanization has increased disposable incomes across the world. As a result, the demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products, including Mexican food, is increasing. The popularity of Mexican food is increasing in many developed and developing countries, as on-the-go foods are widely preferred by the working population. Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods is encouraging vendors to expand their Mexican food offerings, which is driving the growth of the global Mexican food market.

Do you want to learn about additional drivers impacting the growth of the Mexican food market? Request a Sample Report

Mexican Food Market: Vendor Analysis

The Mexican food market report offers information on several market vendors, including Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as Pineapple chicken tacos and others.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company offers a wide range of Mexican food such as burritos, salad, and more.

  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as fiesta packs, salads, and others.

  • El Meson Sandwiches - The company offers Mexican food such as sandwiches and others.

  • Food Concepts International - The company offers authentic Mexican food such as seasonal, vegetarian, gluten sensitive, and others.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Mexican Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into tortillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and others. The tortilla segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing per capita consumption in developed countries of North America and Europe. As taste preferences vary across regions, global marketers have introduced new products.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine among consumers in North America. These factors will, in turn, drive the growth of the Mexican food market in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the Mexican food market. Download a sample report

Mexican Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 113.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Chick-fil-A Inc.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

  • El Meson Sandwiches

  • Food Concepts International

  • Gruma SAB de CV

  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • MTY Food Group Inc.

  • Pappas Restaurants Inc.

  • YUM Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexican-food-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-113-85-bn--growing-demand-for-convenience-foods-to-drive-growth--technavio-301565795.html

SOURCE Technavio

