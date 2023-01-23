Mexican food market size to grow by USD 113.85 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mexican food market size is estimated to increase by USD 113.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mexican Food Market 2022-2026

Mexican food market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Mexican food market – Vendor Analysis

The global Mexican food market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer Mexican food in the market are Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as Pineapple chicken tacos and others.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company offers a wide range of Mexican food such as burritos, salads, and more.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as fiesta packs, salads, and others.

El Meson Sandwiches - The company offers Mexican food such as sandwiches and others.

Mexican food market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (tortillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Story continues

The market growth will be significant in the tortillas segment during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the increasing per capita consumption in developed countries in Europe and North America. In addition, factors such as the increasing number of nuclear families, rising employment opportunities, and the growing number of working women are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global Mexican food market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Mexican food market.

North America will account for 58% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing preference for home cooking among Millennials. In addition, rapid urbanization, the presence of a well-established food industry, and high vendor penetration are fueling the growth of the Mexican food market in North America.

Mexican food market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the growing demand for convenience foods. Improvements in job prospects and increased migration of people from rural areas to urban areas have led to a growth in the urban population. In addition, the high participation of women in the workforce has increased the demand for convenient and easy-to-prepare food products. Also, evolving lifestyles, changing food preferences, and the rising number of nuclear families are encouraging people to experiment with different cuisines such as tortillas. This is encouraging vendors in the market to expand their offerings under the Mexican food segment. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges –

Stringent government regulations on Mexican food manufacturing is a major challenge hindering market growth. Vendors operating in the Mexican food market must comply with various regulations set by regulatory bodies. For instance, in EU countries, manufacturers are required to comply with the rules set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Similarly, in India, FSSAI has published rules and regulations and specified permissible limits for the usage of heavy metals in food products. Hence, vendors must frequently check their food products produced at the site to ensure that the food products do not contain an excess of heavy metals. Complying with such regulations is a serious challenge for vendors and might negatively influence market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Mexican food market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Mexican food market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Mexican food market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Mexican food market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Mexican food market vendors

Mexican Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 113.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key countries US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chick-fil-A Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

El Meson Sandwiches

Food Concepts International

Gruma SAB de CV

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

MTY Food Group Inc.

Pappas Restaurants Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

