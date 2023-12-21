Mexican restaurant moving to new location in downtown Worcester

Mezcal Tequila Cantina on Major Taylor Boulevard

WORCESTER ― After nearly a decade on Major Taylor Boulevard, downtown restaurant Mezcal Tequila Cantina is moving to a new location.

Next year the restaurant will move to 11 East Central St., former home of the 99 Restaurant & Pub.

The restaurant's lease at 30 Major Taylor Blvd. ends in March, Michael Covino, president of Niche Hospitality Group said on Thursday, during a meeting of the city License Commission. Niche Hospitality Group operates the Mezcal Tequila Cantina, along with the Fix Burger Bar and Bocado Tapas Wine Bar.

Bocado Tapas Wine Bar expanded its site in July when Covino purchased the 2,500 square-foot building next to the restaurant on Winter Street.

During the Licensing Commission meeting, Covino said the 99 Restaurant & Pub is already undergoing "deep renovation(s)" and that Mezcal should be ready to open there by April 1.

WORCESTER - Mezcal Tequila Cantina plans to move into the former Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub on East Central Street.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mezcal Tequila Cantina in Worcester moving to old Ninety Nine location