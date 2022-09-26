Mexican Spiced Gin Becomes Newest Alcohol Flavor Trend - World Famous Chef, Todd English, Names Mexigin His 'Gin of Choice'

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexigin proudly announces it has been adopted as the gin of choice by celebrity chef, Todd English, proprietor of The ENGLISH Hotel and restaurants worldwide including the popular Las Vegas restaurants Olives and The Pepper Club. The only dark spiced gin on the market, Mexigin is a lush amber color with a taste that completely departs from conventional floral or pine, offering deep, spicy notes instead that pay homage to New World Latin flavors.

Chef English believes Gin is ultimately a "connoisseur's drink" and that the unique flavors of Mexigin "tantalize the palate," crediting Mexigin with bringing a "modern take on classic cocktails."

"As a chef, I'm always looking to spice things up in the kitchen, change things around," said Todd English. "Mexigin really does give me all those tools to make something really exciting. Gin is one of my favorites because of all the wonderful aromatics that go into it – especially with Mexigin here. You've got so many great bold flavors that are so exciting, and that's why Mexigin is my gin of choice."

Chef Todd English is a four-time James Beard Award Winner and was awarded "Restauranteur of the Year" by Bon Appetit Magazine. As an entrepreneur, he built Todd English Enterprises, a conglomerate with critically acclaimed restaurants across the globe from Las Vegas, Boston, Florida, and New York City to Dubai and the Philippines. He appears on television and has authored several acclaimed cookbooks including "Cooking in Everyday English," "The Olives Table," and "The ABCs of Great Flavor at Home."

"We've been breaking industry molds and surprising taste expectations from the very beginning," said Corinne Delaney, Brand Owner and CEO of Mexigin. "From the color of our gin to the bold flavor profile – we absolutely wanted to reinvent the gin market. And we did. But to be endorsed by a top chef, someone at the apex of their game who understands food and flavor nuances in such a way that their cooking is like art; well, that's an absolute honor. And we're happy to let Mexigin take that challenge – from cocktails to the kitchen, all the way to the dinner plate. It is big and bold enough to be served and enjoyed in a variety of ways."

About Mexigin

The first of its kind, inventing a category all its own, Mexigin is the catalyst for the Gin Revolution. Combining a variety of smooth notes and savory all-natural spices – with just enough juniper and elevated heat on the back end – Mexigin is a pure, darkly spicy experience. With nothing artificial to spoil that pure delicious flavor, Mexigin is enjoyed in a wide variety of cocktail recipes – replacing everything from bourbon and tequila to vodka and rum. Mexigin takes a traditional spirit to a new level, elevating popular cocktails like Manhattans and Margarita, while also finding its place in the kitchen – adding warm zesty spice to a whole range of gourmet dishes. There is a new spirit in town. Explore the spice at: www.MexiginCo.com

