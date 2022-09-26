U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,706.79
    +13.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,569.46
    -20.95 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,987.14
    +119.22 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.64
    +19.05 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +1.33 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    -2.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    +0.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9664
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    +0.0660 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0818
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2220
    +0.9020 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,209.89
    +303.73 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.03
    +7.93 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.86
    +24.26 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Mexican Spiced Gin Becomes Newest Alcohol Flavor Trend - World Famous Chef, Todd English, Names Mexigin His 'Gin of Choice'

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexigin proudly announces it has been adopted as the gin of choice by celebrity chef, Todd English, proprietor of The ENGLISH Hotel and restaurants worldwide including the popular Las Vegas restaurants Olives and The Pepper Club. The only dark spiced gin on the market, Mexigin is a lush amber color with a taste that completely departs from conventional floral or pine, offering deep, spicy notes instead that pay homage to New World Latin flavors.

Chef English believes Gin is ultimately a "connoisseur's drink" and that the unique flavors of Mexigin "tantalize the palate," crediting Mexigin with bringing a "modern take on classic cocktails."

"As a chef, I'm always looking to spice things up in the kitchen, change things around," said Todd English. "Mexigin really does give me all those tools to make something really exciting. Gin is one of my favorites because of all the wonderful aromatics that go into it – especially with Mexigin here. You've got so many great bold flavors that are so exciting, and that's why Mexigin is my gin of choice."

Chef Todd English is a four-time James Beard Award Winner and was awarded "Restauranteur of the Year" by Bon Appetit Magazine. As an entrepreneur, he built Todd English Enterprises, a conglomerate with critically acclaimed restaurants across the globe from Las Vegas, Boston, Florida, and New York City to Dubai and the Philippines. He appears on television and has authored several acclaimed cookbooks including "Cooking in Everyday English," "The Olives Table," and "The ABCs of Great Flavor at Home."

"We've been breaking industry molds and surprising taste expectations from the very beginning," said Corinne Delaney, Brand Owner and CEO of Mexigin. "From the color of our gin to the bold flavor profile – we absolutely wanted to reinvent the gin market. And we did. But to be endorsed by a top chef, someone at the apex of their game who understands food and flavor nuances in such a way that their cooking is like art; well, that's an absolute honor. And we're happy to let Mexigin take that challenge – from cocktails to the kitchen, all the way to the dinner plate. It is big and bold enough to be served and enjoyed in a variety of ways."

For the latest gin products, stories, and cocktail recipes, visit Mexigin online: www.MexiginCo.com. And follow them on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

About Mexigin

The first of its kind, inventing a category all its own, Mexigin is the catalyst for the Gin Revolution. Combining a variety of smooth notes and savory all-natural spices – with just enough juniper and elevated heat on the back end – Mexigin is a pure, darkly spicy experience. With nothing artificial to spoil that pure delicious flavor, Mexigin is enjoyed in a wide variety of cocktail recipes – replacing everything from bourbon and tequila to vodka and rum. Mexigin takes a traditional spirit to a new level, elevating popular cocktails like Manhattans and Margarita, while also finding its place in the kitchen – adding warm zesty spice to a whole range of gourmet dishes. There is a new spirit in town. Explore the spice at: www.MexiginCo.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Burrows
Phone: 888.884.6931
Email: 344452@email4pr.com

Mexigin
Mexigin
Mexigin
Mexigin
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexican-spiced-gin-becomes-newest-alcohol-flavor-trend--world-famous-chef-todd-english-names-mexigin-his-gin-of-choice-301633027.html

SOURCE Mexigin

Recommended Stories

  • The 3 Best Costco Food Court Items

    The good thing about shopping at Costco, though, is that you don't have to walk around hungry. Instead, you can pop on over to the food court and buy yourself some lunch or a snack on the cheap. Years ago, Costco had an amazingly delicious vanilla-chocolate swirl ice cream dessert that was perfect for kids (and adults) who have a hard time choosing between the two flavors.

  • 5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

    You're ready to splurge on a good bottle of liquor, but you want to get your money's worth. The last thing you want is to pay a premium for a bottle that doesn't wow your tastebuds, so you're...

  • How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week

    If you need a little pick-me-up, you're in luck!

  • 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

    Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook....

  • 19 Low-Carb Dinners That Are High in Protein

    If you're looking for some inspiration for dinner tonight, these recipes will be sure to satisfy you. With no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, these dinners are perfect for those looking to reduce their carb intake. These meals also have at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you can feel fuller and support your muscle growth, while enjoying a delicious dish.

  • Black TV Chef, Owner of Multiple Restaurants Reveals How to Master Southern Cooking Even If You’re from the North

    Put your foot in it!

  • If You're Trying to Eat More Low-Carb Foods, Try These 30 Dietitian-Approved Picks

    Registered dietitians share some of their favorite low-carb foods that are delicious and full of nutrients.

  • These 5 Apps Could Save You Money on Food -- and Prevent Food Waste

    Indeed, according to the United Nations, if food waste were a country it would be the third largest greenhouse gas emitter. The Too Good To Go app connects people to local stores and restaurants where they can buy unsold food at a significant discount. Use Flashfood to find food that's close to its sell-by date and snap it up at discount prices.

  • Casino stocks rally after Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Share of casino operators rallied in premarket trading Monday, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, as investors cheered news that Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 restrictions sooner than expected. Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. jumped 7.2%, Wynn Resorts Ltd. climbed 5.8%, MGM Resorts International rose 2.8% and Caesars Entertainment Inc. were indicated up less than 1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slumped 0.6%. The rallies comes after news that Macau, a gambling center in China,

  • Dow Jones Continues To Fall As Stock Market Correction Worsens; Treasury Yields Surge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Monday, as the stock market correction worsened. The 10-year Treasury yield surged to new highs.

  • Insurance Broker Marsh & McLennan Names New CEO

    The insurance broker and benefits firm’s chief operating officer will succeed Daniel Glaser, who is retiring as CEO at the end of the year.

  • Unilever CEO set to leave after GSK debacle, arrival of activist investor

    Unilever said CEO Alan Jope would retire at the end of 2023, announcing the move less than a year after a bungled attempt to buy GSK's consumer healthcare business, and two months after activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board. The British consumer products maker said its board would start a formal search for a successor to Jope, a Unilever veteran who took up his role at the start of 2019, considering both internal and external candidates. Unilever's shares rose almost 4% in early trading, hitting their highest since August last year.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Li Auto Stock Rises Despite Cut to Delivery Forecast. 3 Reasons for the Move.

    The company said it plans to deliver about 25,500 vehicles in the third quarter, while the midpoint of the range it had forecast was for 28,000.

  • KKR-led $13 billion buyout of Australia's Ramsay Health collapses

    (Reuters) -A KKR & Co Inc led group has withdrawn a A$20 billion ($13 billion) bid for Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care after talks hit a stalemate, killing Australia's biggest deal of the year and sending the target's shares tumbling. The would-be buyers had proposed paying A$88 per share in cash for the company in April, but cut the cash component in August after Ramsay reported a worse than expected 39% slump in annual profit, blaming COVID-19-related staffing problems. Then last month Ramsay said the KKR-led group had notified it that it would not improve on what Ramsay considered a "meaningfully inferior" offer, due to the target company's weak business performance.

  • China’s Central Bank Moves Further to Bolster the Yuan

    The People’s Bank of China is making it more expensive for traders and institutions to bet against the yuan after it weakened rapidly against the dollar.

  • Korea Assets Are Asia’s Biggest Losers on Global Recession Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of a global recession are hitting South Korean assets hard from stocks to its currency as investors flee the export-reliant nation.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe Kospi index tum

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.

  • HARP Loan Program: How Did It Work?

    Homeowners who found themselves underwater on their mortgage were able to use this program to help build up equity in their homes.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over Taiwa