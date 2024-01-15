Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,783.83
    +3.59 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,592.98
    -118.02 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,972.76
    +2.56 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.96
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.16
    -0.52 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,057.50
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2723
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8990
    +0.9950 (+0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,440.28
    -400.83 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.06
    -41.87 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,901.79
    +324.68 (+0.91%)
     

Mexican tortilla maker Gruma to build $89 million plant

Reuters
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mexican tortilla maker Gruma's subsidiary Mission Foods Mexico will spend 1.5 billion pesos ($89 million) over the next six to eight years to build a production plant in the coastal state of Yucatan, Gruma said on Monday.

The plant is expected to ship out 56,000 metric tons a year of product to the region as well as the southern U.S. and Caribbean countries such as the Dominican Republic, Gruma said in a statement.

The plant will create more than 800 jobs, Gruma added.

Gruma is one of the world's top producers of tortillas, corn flour and flatbreads. ($1 = 16.8722 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Advertisement