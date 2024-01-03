Advertisement
New Mexico agency revokes licenses for two cannabis operations

Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jan. 2—The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department's Cannabis Control Division, which oversees the cannabis industry in the state, announced Tuesday it has revoked the licenses of two producers in Torrance County.

According to a news release, Bliss Farm and Native American Agricultural Development Co. have been "ordered to immediately stop all commercial cannabis activity." The companies also must pay $1 million in fines each, the news release said.

They are accused of exceeding plant count limits, failing to use the state's mandatory plant tracking system and practicing "unsafe conditions, among other violations."

Compliance officers with the Cannabis Control Division issued 17 citations for violations at Bliss Farm and eight citations for violations at the Native American Agricultural Development Co.

The news release said the agency "revoked six licenses to date and has levied more than $2.3 million in fines related to illegal activity."

