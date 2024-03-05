New Mexico Angels offers 'training club' for prospective angel investors

Mar. 4—The New Mexico Angels seeks new angel investors to invest in promising New Mexico entrepreneurs and their early-stage companies.

The Angels is offering a six-week Angel Training Club starting Wednesday and continuing each Wednesday, with the last session Thursday, May 2, with Zoom or in-person sessions at the Santa Fe Business Incubator or The BioScience Center in Albuquerque.

Registration is online at nmangels.com/angelclub.

The first two sessions Wednesday and March 13 are free, and the remainder costs $500 or signing up for Angel membership ranging from $495 to $1,695.

"We give them the training so they can participate actively and get hands-on very quickly," New Mexico Angels President Drew Tulchin said in an interview. "They will get formal and group activities. We bring in experts in angel investing."

The New Mexico Angels has grown from 35 members to 133 members in the three years Tulchin has been president. Based on national ratio, Tulchin estimates New Mexico could have has many as 3,000 residents with the financial wherewithal to be an angel investor.

"There are a lot of people who could be doing this," Tulchin said. "It's certainly exciting. A lot of our members value New Mexicans helping New Mexicans."

Last year, angel investors directly wrote 75 checks to 17 New Mexico companies for $2 million that was leveraged to raise another $2 million from other sources,

Angels invest another $2 million annually in the New Mexico Vintage Fund that has fully invested $2.15 million with New Mexico Vintage Fund I, with another $1.8 million raised for New Mexico Vintage Fund II, Tulchin said.