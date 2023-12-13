Mexico calls on U.S. to resume some border crossings 'to avoid significant economic losses'

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico on Tuesday called on the United States to resume operations at several border crossings "to avoid significant economic losses on both sides of the border," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mexico said it was looking to restart commercial operations as soon as possible at crossings in three regions after closures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and reviews implemented by the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)