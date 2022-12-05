U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

Mexico Connected Truck Telematics Market 2022: A Highly Fragmented Market with Companies Such as Copiloto Satelital, Encontrack, Omnitracks, Sitrack, & Tecnomotum Specializing in Specific Solutions

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexican Connected Truck Telematics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Mexican connected trucks telematics market, which includes market growth opportunities; industry KPIs and micro and macroeconomic growth trends have been taken into consideration for the market forecast. The study provides meaningful insights for telematics providers (OEMs and TSPs) wishing to explore this growing and competitive market.

At present, only 24% of truck fleets in Mexico utilize telematics services; nevertheless, this number is expected to grow in the medium term. Basic solutions are installed in most connected trucks (usually, track and trace solutions), mainly to meet the demands of carriers and insurance companies.

However, the need for advanced solutions, such as AI-controlled video cameras, is increasing and making the market more sophisticated, particularly for large fleets. Other solutions related to vehicle management and safety and security are also being requested. In addition to innovative technology, drivers for this market include partnerships between OEMs and TSPs.

In 2021, telematics units in the Mexican market were estimated at 1.01 million, and they were used in a wide range of segments - from agriculture and oil and gas to retail and delivery services, healthcare, food and beverage, and automotive.

The market is heavily fragmented, with companies specializing in specific solutions.

The key telematics service providers covered in this study include

  • Copiloto Satelital

  • Encontrack

  • Omnitracks

  • Sitrack

  • Tecnomotum

Other notable OEMs include

  • Volvo

  • Scania

  • MAN/Volkswagen

  • Freightliner

  • Kenworth

  • International Navistar

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Key Findings

  • Roadmap of the Mexican Connected Truck Telematics Market

  • Growth Metrics

  • PESTLE Analysis, 2021

  • Connected Trucks Telematic Outlook

3. Key Regulations

  • Regulations

4. Research Scope

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Questions this Study will Answer

5. Segmentation and Overview

  • Vehicle Segmentation

  • Fleet Size and Distance Driven Segmentation

  • Business Model Types

  • Solution Types

  • Overview of Main Telematics Services

6. Market Outlook

  • Market Trends

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • TSPs Operating in Mexico

  • OEMs Operating in Mexico

  • Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships

7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario

  • Telematics Product Type Range

  • Telematics Product Package Range

  • Competitive Force Analysis

8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis

  • Mexican Telematics Market- Installed Base by Contribution

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Market Share Analysis

9. Market Opportunity Analysis

  • Opportunity by Hardware Type

  • Opportunity by Package Type

  • Opportunity by Service- Top 3 Services

  • Opportunity by Vehicle Type

  • Opportunity by Fleet Type

  • Opportunity by Industry Type

  • Opportunity by Solution Type

  • Main Opportunity by Region

10. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Growth Opportunity 1- AI Solutions and Real-time Communication

  • Growth Opportunity 2- Last-mile Delivery

  • Growth Opportunity 3- Open Telematics Systems

  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

  • The Last Word- 3 Big Predictions

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kwr1n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexico-connected-truck-telematics-market-2022-a-highly-fragmented-market-with-companies-such-as-copiloto-satelital-encontrack-omnitracks-sitrack--tecnomotum-specializing-in-specific-solutions-301694816.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

