Mexico Connected Truck Telematics Market 2022: A Highly Fragmented Market with Companies Such as Copiloto Satelital, Encontrack, Omnitracks, Sitrack, & Tecnomotum Specializing in Specific Solutions

This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Mexican connected trucks telematics market, which includes market growth opportunities; industry KPIs and micro and macroeconomic growth trends have been taken into consideration for the market forecast. The study provides meaningful insights for telematics providers (OEMs and TSPs) wishing to explore this growing and competitive market.

At present, only 24% of truck fleets in Mexico utilize telematics services; nevertheless, this number is expected to grow in the medium term. Basic solutions are installed in most connected trucks (usually, track and trace solutions), mainly to meet the demands of carriers and insurance companies.

However, the need for advanced solutions, such as AI-controlled video cameras, is increasing and making the market more sophisticated, particularly for large fleets. Other solutions related to vehicle management and safety and security are also being requested. In addition to innovative technology, drivers for this market include partnerships between OEMs and TSPs.



In 2021, telematics units in the Mexican market were estimated at 1.01 million, and they were used in a wide range of segments - from agriculture and oil and gas to retail and delivery services, healthcare, food and beverage, and automotive.

The market is heavily fragmented, with companies specializing in specific solutions.

The key telematics service providers covered in this study include

Copiloto Satelital

Encontrack

Omnitracks

Sitrack

Tecnomotum

Other notable OEMs include

Volvo

Scania

MAN/Volkswagen

Freightliner

Kenworth

International Navistar



SOURCE Research and Markets