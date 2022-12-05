Mexico Connected Truck Telematics Market 2022: A Highly Fragmented Market with Companies Such as Copiloto Satelital, Encontrack, Omnitracks, Sitrack, & Tecnomotum Specializing in Specific Solutions
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexican Connected Truck Telematics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Mexican connected trucks telematics market, which includes market growth opportunities; industry KPIs and micro and macroeconomic growth trends have been taken into consideration for the market forecast. The study provides meaningful insights for telematics providers (OEMs and TSPs) wishing to explore this growing and competitive market.
At present, only 24% of truck fleets in Mexico utilize telematics services; nevertheless, this number is expected to grow in the medium term. Basic solutions are installed in most connected trucks (usually, track and trace solutions), mainly to meet the demands of carriers and insurance companies.
However, the need for advanced solutions, such as AI-controlled video cameras, is increasing and making the market more sophisticated, particularly for large fleets. Other solutions related to vehicle management and safety and security are also being requested. In addition to innovative technology, drivers for this market include partnerships between OEMs and TSPs.
In 2021, telematics units in the Mexican market were estimated at 1.01 million, and they were used in a wide range of segments - from agriculture and oil and gas to retail and delivery services, healthcare, food and beverage, and automotive.
The market is heavily fragmented, with companies specializing in specific solutions.
The key telematics service providers covered in this study include
Copiloto Satelital
Encontrack
Omnitracks
Sitrack
Tecnomotum
Other notable OEMs include
Volvo
Scania
MAN/Volkswagen
Freightliner
Kenworth
International Navistar
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Key Findings
Roadmap of the Mexican Connected Truck Telematics Market
Growth Metrics
PESTLE Analysis, 2021
Connected Trucks Telematic Outlook
3. Key Regulations
Regulations
4. Research Scope
Scope of Analysis
Questions this Study will Answer
5. Segmentation and Overview
Vehicle Segmentation
Fleet Size and Distance Driven Segmentation
Business Model Types
Solution Types
Overview of Main Telematics Services
6. Market Outlook
Market Trends
Installed Base Forecast
TSPs Operating in Mexico
OEMs Operating in Mexico
Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario
Telematics Product Type Range
Telematics Product Package Range
Competitive Force Analysis
8. Market Measurements and Market Share Analysis
Mexican Telematics Market- Installed Base by Contribution
Installed Base Forecast
Market Share Analysis
9. Market Opportunity Analysis
Opportunity by Hardware Type
Opportunity by Package Type
Opportunity by Service- Top 3 Services
Opportunity by Vehicle Type
Opportunity by Fleet Type
Opportunity by Industry Type
Opportunity by Solution Type
Main Opportunity by Region
10. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity 1- AI Solutions and Real-time Communication
Growth Opportunity 2- Last-mile Delivery
Growth Opportunity 3- Open Telematics Systems
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word- 3 Big Predictions
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kwr1n
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexico-connected-truck-telematics-market-2022-a-highly-fragmented-market-with-companies-such-as-copiloto-satelital-encontrack-omnitracks-sitrack--tecnomotum-specializing-in-specific-solutions-301694816.html
SOURCE Research and Markets