Mexico Cuts Key Interest Rate for First Time Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank cut interest rates in a split decision, joining regional peers that have been easing monetary policy as inflation slows.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Banxico, as the central bank is known, on Thursday cut its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 11%, as forecast by 26 of 29 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Three analysts expected the bank to keep the key rate unchanged.

Deputy governor Irene Espinosa voted to leave the rate unchanged, while the other four board members all backed the reduction, the bank said in its policy statement.

Future decisions “will take into account the progress in the inflation outlook and the challenges that prevail,” the bank said. “It will also consider the incidence of both the restrictive policy stance that has been maintained and that prevailing in the future on inflation throughout the horizon in which monetary policy operates.”

Policymakers led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez had kept the rate at 11.25% — the highest since adopting inflation targeting — for seven straight meetings, arguing that above-target increases to consumer prices had to be put in check before it could consider cuts. The central banks of Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia all began easing last year.

“Mexico does not need such a high level of restriction in the current inflationary environment,” Gabriel Casillas, chief Latin America economist at Barclays Plc, said before the decision.

Consumer prices rose 4.4% in February from the previous year, down from 4.88% a month earlier and roughly half the peak of 2022. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items like fuel and is closely watched in Mexico, also came down to 4.64% last month. Banxico targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Story continues

The latest Citibanamex survey published Wednesday shows economists see both headline and core inflation slowing to 4.1% this year, before reaching 3.71% and 3.69%, respectively, in 2025. They also forecast the key rate to fall to 9.5% this year and 7.5% by end-2025.

Read more: Bloomberg Economics Primer: Political Uncertainty Weighs on Mexico’s Outlook

As they consider additional interest rate cuts, Mexico’s policymakers will also monitor the peso’s performance and Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Mexico’s currency strengthened leading up to Banxico’s decision, retaining its ranking as the top-performing major currency in the world over the last 12 months.

“The peso has appreciated so much because the market thinks that Banco de Mexico is not going to be too aggressive in its cuts, and that it will continue to be restrictive,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero Base, before the decision.

Mexico keeps a close eye on the difference between its own benchmark lending rates and the Fed’s, to avoid outflows of capital, though Banxico board members have long insisted they make decisions independently.

The reduction of the gap between Banxico’s interest rate and the Fed’s could lead to a depreciation of the peso, which could also have an effect on inflation, Siller said. The Fed’s decision to keep its key rate unchanged at Wednesday’s meeting comes amid expectations that Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues will carry out three quarter-point cuts in 2024.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

(Adds that the decision was split from 1st paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.