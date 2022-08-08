U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Mexico Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Assessments by Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Operators

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Mexico data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during 2022-2027.

The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • The major factors driving the Mexican data center market are cloud adoption, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, digital transformation, 5G network commercial deployment, gaming culture, and smart city initiatives.

  • Mexico has around 28 operational colocation data centers, including around 11 edge data center facilities operated by the KIO Networks. The majority of colocation data centers are developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as KIO Networks, Equinix (Axtel), and Nabiax data centers are Uptime Institute certified in design and construction facilities.

  • In Mexico, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare. In addition, the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, is the major demand driver for colocation services.

  • Mexico Data Protection Law (Ley Federal de Proteccio´n de Datos Personales en Posesio´n de Los Particulares) states implemented to safeguard the citizen's data from damage and unauthorized access, which will lead to the construction of data centers in the country.

  • Due to its proximity to the US, Mexico has witnessed significant data center investments over the last few years. Querétaro is the primary data center hub, with four existing third-party data center facilities contributing to over 65% of the existing capacity in Mexico.

  • Mexico aims to generate over 45% of its overall energy mix via renewable sources by 2030. The country is likely to witness the highest deployment of wind and solar power sources, with a combined potential to contribute over 25% to the overall renewable energy mix.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Mexico colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the data center investment in Mexico by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

  • A detailed study of the existing Mexico data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Mexico data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Mexico

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 28

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

  • Coverage: 5 Cities

  • Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Mexico

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • The Mexico data center landscape market is classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with size and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Major global colocation providers are entering the Mexico market via acquisitions and mergers of local data center operators. For instance, Equinix acquired a leading data center provider, Axtel's data center business, in 2020.

  • Several major cloud service providers are also entering the Mexico market. AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei have announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Mexico. AWS is developing its cloud in Querétaro.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

  • Pure Storage

  • Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM

  • Aceco TI

  • Fluor Corporation

  • Gensler

  • KMD Architects

  • Syska Hennessey Group

  • Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Axis Communications

  • Bosch Security Systems

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Daikin Applied

  • Delta Electronics

  • Detroit Diesel

  • Eaton

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Munters

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Panduit

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • CloudHQ

  • Ascenty

  • Equinix

  • HostDime

  • ODATA

  • Scala Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Mexico

  • Historical Market Scenario

  • 25+ Unique Data Center Properties

  • Data Center It Load Capacity

  • Data Center White Floor Area Space

  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

  • Cities Covered

  • Queretaro

  • Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Mexico

  • Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors

  • Data Center Investments

  • Investment by Area

  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Mexico

  • Colocation Services Market in Mexico

  • Retail Vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation

  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Trends

  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

  • It Infrastructure Providers

  • Construction Contractors

  • Support Infrastructure Providers

  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmh5ac

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexico-data-center-market-investment-report-2022-2027-assessments-by-colocation-hyperscale-and-enterprise-operators-301601358.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

