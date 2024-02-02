Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,945.62
    +39.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,530.01
    +10.17 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,577.42
    +215.78 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.31
    -14.11 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -1.65 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.50
    -17.60 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.50 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0090 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0500
    +0.1870 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2616
    -0.0129 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5290
    +2.1160 (+1.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,978.91
    +27.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.54
    -6.62 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,158.02
    +146.56 (+0.41%)
     

Mexico Discount Retailer Seeks Over $400 Million in US IPO

Michael O'Boyle
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BBB Foods Inc., the operator of a discount retailer in Mexico, is looking to raise more than $400 million in a US initial public offering, the company said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The holding firm that conducts business through its main subsidiary Tiendas 3B, is planning to sell 28 million shares at a price between $14.50 and $16.50 each, raising at least $407 million, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Underwriters have an option to buy another 4.2 million shares.

The company, which operates over 2,200 stores across about a dozen states in Mexico, is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., Scotiabank and UBS Investment Bank on the potential listing, according to the preliminary prospectus.

BBB Foods would be the first consumer-oriented Mexican company to carry out an IPO anywhere since Becle, the maker of Jose Cuervo tequila, listed locally in 2016. Still, Latin America’s second-largest economy saw $1.2 billion in secondary equity issues in the US and Mexico last year from companies profiting from a boom in factory output, tripling the amount raised in 2022.

Read More: Investment Bankers Are Starting to See Mexico as a Money Spinner

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement