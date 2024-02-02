Mexico Discount Retailer Seeks Over $400 Million in US IPO

(Bloomberg) -- BBB Foods Inc., the operator of a discount retailer in Mexico, is looking to raise more than $400 million in a US initial public offering, the company said.

The holding firm that conducts business through its main subsidiary Tiendas 3B, is planning to sell 28 million shares at a price between $14.50 and $16.50 each, raising at least $407 million, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Underwriters have an option to buy another 4.2 million shares.

The company, which operates over 2,200 stores across about a dozen states in Mexico, is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., Scotiabank and UBS Investment Bank on the potential listing, according to the preliminary prospectus.

BBB Foods would be the first consumer-oriented Mexican company to carry out an IPO anywhere since Becle, the maker of Jose Cuervo tequila, listed locally in 2016. Still, Latin America’s second-largest economy saw $1.2 billion in secondary equity issues in the US and Mexico last year from companies profiting from a boom in factory output, tripling the amount raised in 2022.

