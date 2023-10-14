Mexico energy secretary steps down effective Friday

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) -

Mexico Energy Secretary Rocio Nahle has presented her resignation and will step down immediately, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, following hints from Nahle she might enter the race for governor of Veracruz state.

Nahle, a 59-year-old chemical engineer who has held office since late 2018, has given indications she may run for governor of the state of Veracruz, which borders the Gulf of Mexico and is rich in oil and gas.

"She will be with us in the position until today," Lopez Obrador said, wishing her the best and thanking her for her work notably on Dos Bocas, a major oil refinery for state producer Pemex in Tabasco that is set to reach full capacity this year.

The refinery aims to help Mexico become energy self-sufficient but has not yet begun to market its products.

Nahle could compete for governorship in next year's elections alongside MORENA party Deputy Sergio Gutierrez Luna and Miguel Angel Yunes of the conservative PAN, a former Veracruz governor who could seek a comeback to his old office.

The position is currently held by MORENA's Cuitlahuac Garcia.

Nahle sent a message on social messaging platform X thanking Lopez Obrador. "It's an honor," she said. "Mission accomplished!". (Reporting by Diego Ore, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Sarah Morland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)