Mexico’s Femsa Sells $1.7 Billion Stake in Envoy in Latest Divestment
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB sold a $1.7 billion stake in Envoy Solutions to BradyIFS as part of its plan to divest from non-core units.
Femsa, as the company is known, will retain a 37% stake in Envoy, the company said in a statement. The two companies will “create a new platform within the facility care, foodservice disposables and packaging distribution industries in the United States,” the statement said.
--With assistance from Carolina Gonzalez.
