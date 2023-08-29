U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,497.63
    +64.32 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,852.67
    +292.69 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,943.76
    +238.63 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.54
    +26.53 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +1.23 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.50
    +18.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.51 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    -0.0900 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2642
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8810
    -0.6630 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,585.99
    +1,601.79 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.66
    +33.71 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.99
    +126.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,226.97
    +56.98 (+0.18%)
     
Drug prices:

Biden Administration targets drugs from J&J, Merck in Medicare price negotiations

Mexico’s Femsa Sells $1.7 Billion Stake in Envoy in Latest Divestment

Andrea Navarro

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB sold a $1.7 billion stake in Envoy Solutions to BradyIFS as part of its plan to divest from non-core units.

Femsa, as the company is known, will retain a 37% stake in Envoy, the company said in a statement. The two companies will “create a new platform within the facility care, foodservice disposables and packaging distribution industries in the United States,” the statement said.

--With assistance from Carolina Gonzalez.

