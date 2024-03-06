New Mexico Gas settles for lower rate increase and new notification guidelines

Mar. 5—New Mexico Gas Co. has agreed to a settlement in its latest rate case that would lead to smaller increases in monthly bills than the company had proposed and changes in the way it notifies customers of rate hike requests.

A stipulation agreement outlining the result of recent confidential negotiations between the utility — New Mexico's largest natural gas provider — and groups that argued it was misleading customers about the potential effects of new rates — was filed Friday with the state Public Regulation Commission. The deal, also signed by the New Mexico Department of Justice, would cut the proposed increase in revenues the utility would collect by almost $20 million, or about 39%.

It also would prevent the utility from collecting $7 million to $10 million from customers tied to its effort to gain approval to build a liquefied natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho. Costs for the facility — a project that has faced opposition and recently received a recommendation for denial by a PRC hearing officer — would be covered instead by New Mexico Gas shareholders.

Mariel Nanasi, executive director of Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy, called the settlement "a win for ratepayers," noting the agreement would freeze monthly residential access fees at $12.40 — instead of the requested increase to $15.50. An increase to the fixed access fees would represent a higher monthly burden for the poorest of the utility's residential customers, she said.

The new rates are set to go into effect in October if the commission approves the settlement.

Last fall, less than a year after higher gas service rates took effect, the utility filed a new request for increases with the PRC. It sent a mailer to customers in November 2023 alerting them of a proposed hike it estimated would lead to an increase of $6.71, or 11.2%, in their monthly bills.

But some consumer and energy advocacy groups questioned the company's math.

New Energy Economy called the notice "seriously misleading" in testimony filed in the rate case and claimed a different calculation showed the increase would be about 16%.

New Mexico Gas maintains it followed protocols set by the commission and its notices were not misleading.

Company spokesman Tim Korte on Tuesday said average monthly residential bills would increase about 7.1% instead of 11.2% under the agreement.

"If the proposed settlement is approved as filed, the summer bill impact average is an increase of 6.3% while the winter bill impact average is 7.3%," Korte wrote in an email. "For a customer on budget billing who uses an average 53 therms per month, this would mean an increase of about $4.21 per month."

New Energy Economy's challenge was laid out in expert witness testimony filed in the rate case in February.

Utility expert Christopher Sandberg said he found the average monthly increase under the original request would be $9.61 to $21.96, depending on the month — potentially more than three times what New Mexico Gas had estimated in its mailer.

Sandberg alleged the utility was employing a trick called "the well-chosen average." Only about 4% of the company's residential customers use an average of 53 therms per month, Sandberg wrote, while most use less.

Korte wrote in an email, "The notice to customers last fall was a standard notice. All parties in the rate case did have the opportunity to propose changes or modifications, and no one did that."

The stipulation agreement says the parties agreed future notices would "contain language that reflects the increases that a range of typical residential customers would see under the agreed-to rates at the times of year when natural gas usage is at its lowest and at its highest."

New Mexico Gas also is required under the settlement to reevaluate its line extension policy ahead of a review and a potential hearing by the end of the year.

Environmental group Western Resource Advocates pushed for changes to the policy, which the group's senior attorney, Cydney Beadles, described as "pro-growth."

"Right now, the line extension policy contains subsidies that other ratepayers absorb — not all costs of a new project are paid by the developer," Beadles said in an interview Tuesday. "It's very pro-growth. It's absorbed into other ratepayers' rates. Being that there are electrification and distributed solar and battery alternatives, we don't know that the risks of new service extensions and expansions should be absorbed by other ratepayers."

The settlement, if approved by commissioners, would allow all parties to avoid the time and cost of a contested rate case.

Korte wrote in an email New Mexico Gas "will not be deferring any projects or initiatives that are specifically related to system safety or reliability" as a result of the settlement.

"As with any settlement, the company agreed to less than it had proposed, and intervenors agreed to more than they had suggested in their replies to the company's case," he wrote. "We appreciated the spirit of collaboration that all parties brought to the table, and we think it's noteworthy that all parties to the case support the settlement."