Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Market 2021-2025: Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics
Dublin, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gift card industry in Mexico is expected to grow by 13.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 2833.1 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Mexico remains strong. The gift card industry in Mexico is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 2493.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4235.2 million by 2025.
The gift card market in Mexico has grown over the past few years and is further expected to grow due to increased adoption across retail and corporate customer segments. Online purchase of gift cards has become more common as consumers are increasingly engaging in online shopping largely due to COVID-19 restrictions. Gift cards offered digitally as part of promotions or via retail incentive programs could help retailers gain new customers.
Over 80% of the Mexican population has internet access, and the number is growing and exceeding Brazil, the next most populated country in the region. With the growing internet access, the e-commerce reach is further expected to increase in the country. The merchants with digital presence are expected to benefit due to this trend in the long run. E-commerce in-house gift cards are gaining popularity with leading retailers offering a range of gift cards for different occasions. Consequently, digital gift cards are likely to grow in popularity given the increase in online shopping.
To support local businesses through the coronavirus crisis, the New Mexico Economic Development Department announced the launch of 'Buy for Tomorrow' website, BuyNMLocal.com, in April 2020. The website lists services offered by businesses and offers consumers to buy a gift card and provides access to phone number and email of local businesses. Consumers can finalize their products or services they want to purchase now and take the delivery when the business reopens. This move was initiated to support over 150,000 small businesses in New Mexico.
Corporate gift cards are also likely to see growth as employees look for flexible and discounted gifting options. Companies are offering rewards and incentives via gift cards especially during holiday season. Giftly.com and mexico.net.nz are some of the popular third-party gift card providers in Mexico.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Mexico. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Mexico
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Mexico
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Mexico
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Mexico
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Mexico
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Festivals & Special Celebration Days
Milestone Celebration
Self-Use
Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Mexico
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Mexico
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Employee Incentive
Sales Incentive
Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV
Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV
Farmacias Similares SA de CV
Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV
Home Depot Inc, The
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/162f8i
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900