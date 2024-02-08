Mexico Holds Record Rate After Prices Accelerated Last Month

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico kept borrowing costs at a record high for the seventh straight meeting Thursday as inflation accelerated for the third straight month in January and services prices remain sticky, even as other metrics of demand cool.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Banxico, as the central bank is known, held its key interest rate at 11.25%, as forecast by 26 of 30 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Four analysts expected a quarter-point cut as core inflation, which the bank watches closely, had eased steadily and the economy has shown signs of a slowdown.

The bank removed the guidance it had given in December asserting that it will hold rates “for some time” and instead said that it will make decisions on whether to adjust the key rate “depending on available information” at its next meetings. Policymakers added that they would take into account remaining challenges and “the restrictive policy stance that has been maintained.”

“There’s a change in the tone of the statement,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero Base. “This can be seen as the first step toward a cut in the reference rate, or a statement that’s less restrictive than the previous ones.”

The Mexican peso extended losses on Thursday after the rate decision, reaching 17.14 per dollar. Analysts cautioned that the exchange rate could face pressure if speculation continues that Banxico would cut the rate in March, ahead of the US Federal Reserve.

Policymakers, led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez, emphasized in the minutes of the prior meeting that when they do begin to ease — this quarter or next — they’ll do so only with “fine-tuning” and “cautious” adjustments, aware that keeping rates too high for too long could further impact activity in the cooling economy. But some analysts saw the current statement as more open to easing than before.

Story continues

“The board sends a clear signal that they are willing to adjust the rate in the next meetings, depending on the data. So it is a dovish hold,” said Marco Oviedo, a senior strategist at XP Investimentos. “It highlights the decline in core inflation and that the recent increase in inflation is due to volatile components.”

The bank increased its headline inflation projections for the first three quarters of 2024, but saw it converging to the path of their previous predictions by the end of the year. It sees core inflation performing slightly better in the first quarter of the year, at 4.6% from 4.7% in their last projection, and highlighted in the statement the little change in the previously-worrying core component.

Read more: Banxico’s Board Sees Gradual Cuts to Record-High Rates This Year

Earlier Thursday, a government report showed consumer prices rose 4.88% on an annual basis in January, the fastest pace since June 2023.

The uptick was driven by food prices, which were pummeled by the El Niño weather phenomenon and climate change, with fresh fruit and vegetables climbing nearly 22% compared to a year earlier. The headline print has now accelerated every month since October, and is nearly two percentage points above the central bank’s target of 3% plus or minus 1 percentage point.

But core inflation, which strips out volatile items like fuel and fresh food and is closely watched in Mexico, continued a steady slowdown that began in January 2023. Its impact on overall price growth is now back to pre-pandemic levels, said Barclays’ chief Latin America economist Gabriel Casillas, which “is key for Banxico to be able to reduce the degree of restriction and start cutting rates as soon as in March.”

Latin America’s second-biggest economy downshifted more than forecast in the fourth quarter, according to data posted Jan. 30, to a year-on-year pace of 2.4%, the slowest expansion since 2021. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see output falling for a third straight year in 2024.

The overall trend in inflation and a decelerating economy have analysts expecting Banxico to begin cutting soon. The most recent Citi survey of local economists published Tuesday has Banxico beginning reductions at its March meeting with a quarter-point move down to 11% and gradually whittle that to 9.5% by year-end.

Latin America’s other major inflation-targeting central banks — Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru — are all cutting borrowing costs, making Banxico the lone holdout in part because its economy had continued to perform well.

“As long as core inflation continues decelerating in a sustained manner, there’s space for a 25-basis-point adjustment in March,” Janneth Quiroz Zamora, the director of economic research at Monex Casa de Bolsa, said before Thursday’s decision. “They’re waiting to have more evidence.”

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol, Alex Vasquez and Michael O'Boyle.

(Update with guidance in the third paragraph and analyst comments starting in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.