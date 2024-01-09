Mexico Inflation Accelerates as Banxico Starts to Weigh Interest Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s consumer prices rose more than expected in December with increased spending during the holiday season keeping pressure on the central bank as it starts considering an interest rate cut in coming months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices rose 4.66% compared to the same period a year earlier, up from 4.32% in November, the national statistics institute reported Tuesday. The print was also above the 4.57% median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as fuel and is closely watched in Mexico, slowed to 5.09% from 5.3% in November — below economists’ 5.15% projection.

“Although headline jumped to 4.7%, the decline in core is good news for Banxico in our view,” said Marco Oviedo, a senior strategist at XP Inc, referring to Mexico’s central bank. “So this is a good set-up for Banxico to start discussing a cut in the Feb. 8 meeting.”

Yet not all economists agreed that the data wouldn’t bother the famously hawkish central bank.

December’s “ugly numbers” have likely killed off any chance of the bank cutting rates in February, said Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Bad weather, affecting some key crops, has pressured many important food prices, which has harmed the downward trend we saw during the second half of 2023.”

Fresh fruit and vegetable prices climbed 11.68% compared to the previous year.

Analysts polled by Citibanamex before the decision saw the bank delivering a quarter-point reduction in March. The Mexican peso weakened as much as 0.2%, though the move was part of broader losses in emerging market currencies.

Story continues

Mexico’s central bank began cautiously discussing in December the possibility of rate cuts in 2024, with board members insisting that any reductions early in the year should be gradual, the minutes of that meeting showed. Banxico is the only major central bank in Latin America that has yet to start easing monetary policy, having held its key rate at a record 11.25% for six straight meetings. It targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Read More: Banxico’s Board Sees Gradual Cuts to Record-High Rates This Year

Last month, the board talked about the need for prudence when starting the easing process, with members calling for “fine-tuning” and “cautious” adjustments, according to the meeting minutes. While one policymaker mentioned the end of the first quarter or the second quarter of 2024 as possible start dates for easing, another cautioned that reductions might not come as fast as financial markets expect.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to consider cuts in the course of 2024 also opens the door wide for Banxico to follow suit. The Mexican bank maintained its forward guidance in its December decision, saying that it would hold the current rate “for some time.”

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol, Giovanna Serafim and Srinivasan Sivabalan.

(Adds analyst comments from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.