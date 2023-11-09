Mexico Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged While Hinting at Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico kept borrowing costs at a record high for a fifth straight meeting Thursday, as robust economic growth has stoked concern on above-target inflation, while hinting at a cut in the next few months by dropping key guidance mentioned in previous decisions.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, held its key interest rate at 11.25%, matching the forecasts of all 28 economists in a Bloomberg survey and leaving it at the highest level since it started targeting inflation in 2008. The bank’s five-member board has maintained borrowing costs since March — following a 22-month, 725 basis-point hiking cycle — even after inflation peaked in the third quarter of 2022.

The bank also said it will hold the rate at its current level “for some time,” dropping a reference used in the previous four meetings about maintaining it for an “extended period” of time.

“The Board will thoroughly monitor inflationary pressures as well as all factors that have an incidence on the foreseen path for inflation and its expectations,” Banxico said in a statement accompanying its decision. “It considers that, in order to achieve an orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the 3% target, the reference rate must be maintained at its current level for some time.”

The peso dropped as much as 0.9% after the decisions as traders saw the new guidance as a message that the central bank is closer to trimming the rate.

Growth in Latin America’s second-biggest economy this year has far exceeded expectations, amid robust exports to the US and strong consumer spending in Mexico, delaying the prospects of a rate cut amid sticky price pressures. One Banxico policymaker, Jonathan Heath, suggested last month that the board might hold rates well into 2024.

“The board has a tendency to be restrictive, and they’re anticipating a situation next year that lends itself to inflation, especially of the core component. While that perspective doesn’t change, nor will they,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa Finamex. “Economic activity is going into next year with more force, and that’ll definitely be an inflationary pressure.”

Preliminary third-quarter output data posted last week showed that the economy expanded 0.9% from the previous three-month period, higher than the 0.8% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. From a year earlier, gross domestic product rose 3.3%, also above the median estimate, underscoring the strong demand helping to pressure consumer prices.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has increased spending on key projects and programs before general elections in June. Several of his major infrastructure projects, including a 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) tourist train in the Yucatan peninsula and an airport in the coastal town of Tulum, are scheduled to open in December, which has fueled a construction boom on top of private investment.

Aside from a brief stall in late September, inflation has slowed steadily since the end of April, reaching 4.26% in October according to data released earlier Thursday. While that’s a 32-month low, price gains remain above the target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, and are expected to finish 2023 at 4.60%, according to the most recent Citi survey of economists published Tuesday. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as fuel, slowed to 5.5%.

“We’re not expecting that there will be changes by the Banco de Mexico in the short term, because they’re waiting on more data,” said Janneth Quiroz Zamora, director of economic research at Monex Casa de Bolsa, before the decision was published. “We’ll have to see if they do a fine adjustment or if they go directly to normalizing monetary policy conditions with consecutive cuts.”

Some Mexico watchers have speculated that Banxico could carry out a preliminary cut, then pause to take stock of the effect, rather than delivering a series of reductions as Latin American counterparts in Brazil, Chile and Peru have done in 2023.

Even so, the worsening global outlook might prompt other banks across the region to temper their easing cycles. The Citi survey shows analysts expect Banxico’s first rate cut, of 25 basis points, in March.

One other prominent factor for policymakers is the US Federal Reserve, which decided last week to hold rates at a 22-year high once again. In his post-decision news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted the US central bank may now be done. Banco de Mexico members have insisted they do not simply follow the Fed, but they have in the past generally keep an eye on the spread between the two countries’ rates to prevent massive outflows of capital.

Banxico has one more decision this year, on Dec. 14, before reconvening in early 2024 to assess the state of the economy.

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol and Carolina Gonzalez.

