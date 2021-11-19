Mexico’s “Knitting a Better Future” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Knitting a Better Future” project of the Mexican organization “La Cana, Productos con Causa” was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.



With its project, La Cana, Productos con Causa seeks to create fair employment and provide skills training for incarcerated women. Beyond creating handmade products, La Cana seeks to address social issues such as the lack of opportunities, low levels of education, and circumstances that lead women to become incarcerated as the result of being an accessory to a crime committed by men. With a team comprised of 99% of women, La Cana is committed to promoting a gender equity by fostering social inclusion inside and outside their organization.

“Receiving this award is not only a great honor, but also a reminder that when women come together, we can change the world,” said Daniela Ancira, Co-Founder and CEO of La Cana.

Every year, the Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, La Cana will receive one year of capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group and Accenture to help strengthen the “Knitting for a Better Future” project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

