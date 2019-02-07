Mexico Leaves Key Rate Unchanged After January Inflation Slows

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a decade high Thursday after the nation’s currency rebounded, inflation slowed and the Federal Reserve pivoted to a more dovish tone.

Policy makers led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon kept borrowing costs at 8.25 percent, as forecast by all 25 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The board has more than doubled the rate over the past three years, one of the most aggressive tightening actions in the world.

The peso rallied over the past two months, relieving some inflation pressures, after the government reached a deal with bondholders of a canceled $13 billion airport project and Congress passed a well-received budget plan. The Fed also opted to take a pause last week and implied that its next move was just as likely be down as up.

“There are many reasons to leave the rate unchanged, and an important one is the Fed deciding to stay on hold and being data dependent going forward,” Manuel Sanchez, an economist who served on the board until the end of 2016, said before Thursday’s decision. “There hasn’t been a deterioration in inflation expectations that would warrant taking a more restrictive stance at this point, although the risks for inflation remain biased to the upside.”

A report earlier Thursday showed inflation slowed more than expected in January, with the annual rate falling to the lowest level in more than two years, as gasoline and tomato prices fell.

Mexico’s economy weakened in the fourth quarter amid a contraction in industrial activity, prompting some economists to warn it may further lose steam. The central bank board has consistently highlighted the peso’s impact on inflation, Mexico’s monetary posture relative to the U.S. and the degree of slack in the economy as the top factors that it’s monitoring.

Mexican growth is expected to be 1.9 percent this year, compared with a 2 percent preliminary reading for 2018, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Bank of America is less optimistic and cut its forecast to 1 percent from 2 percent last month, citing risks including U.S. Congress rejecting the new North American free trade deal, a possible drop in confidence in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and a bigger drop in oil output. Fitch Ratings spurred concern last week when it downgraded state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos two levels to BBB-, just a notch above junk.

Thursday’s rate decision is the first since Lopez Obrador’s central bank selections Jonathan Heath and Gerardo Esquivel, who were confirmed by Congress in January, joined the five-member board, replacing Manuel Ramos Francia, whose term expired, and Roberto del Cueto, who unexpectedly resigned.

