Mexico’s Pemex Gets Billions in Tax Relief in AMLO Decree

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government exempted state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos from a series of taxes for a period of four months, effectively giving the debt-ridden company billions of dollars more in liquidity.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday published a decree that removed so-called DUC levies on Pemex for the fourth quarter and January. The profit-sharing forgiveness is equal to about 70 billion Mexican pesos ($4.1 billion), according to an official with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The decree follows a double-credit downgrade last Friday by Moody’s Investors Service, which warned the company could face a distressed debt exchange without continued government support. The tax relief is the latest aid for Pemex provided by Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, who has made the revival of the company one of the central platforms of his government, which ends this year.

Pemex bonds traded mixed after faster-than-expected US inflation data published earlier dampened bets on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and overshadowed the news of further support for the Mexican oil giant.

The fresh aid comes on top of unprecedented budgetary support for Pemex this year. The oil driller’s debt has rallied since late last year when AMLO explicitly put 145 billion Mexican pesos ($8.5 billion) in the fiscal budget to help the company meet debt payments, after years of ad hoc capital injections and tax breaks to support the driller. The 2024 budget also further lowered the DUC.

The government has not presented a longer-term plan for reducing the company’s debt burden. Moody’s analysts wrote in their rating downgrade on Friday that they expects free cash flow and credit metrics to worsen in the next three years. They added that they see potential for a distressed debt exchange.

--With assistance from Carolina Gonzalez.

